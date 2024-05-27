City of Johannesburg unveils library in Orange Farm

The City of Johannesburg (CoJ) has unveiled the Drieziek Library in Orange Farm, south of Johannesburg. The launch on Friday was led by provincial MEC for Sports, Arts, Culture and Recreation, Morakane Mosupyoe, alongside member of the mayoral committee (MMC) for community development, Lubabalo Magwentshu.

Addressing the community members of Orange Farm, mostly parents, Mosupyoe said the library was a testament to fruitful partnerships between government stakeholders, such as the National Department of Arts and Culture, the CoJ and Gauteng Provincial Government. She added that a library, especially in townships, was a beacon of hope, a fountain of knowledge and education for learners. “This multimillion-rand facility is a demonstration to our community through access to information, education and technology. The library will provide invaluable services and programmes for children, adults and students in order to foster a reading culture and lifelong learning for all.

“Inside these walls, you will find a vast array of reading materials. The library is equipped with a state-of-the-art computers section and free internet access, allowing users to apply for jobs and connect with the wider world. This digital access is crucial in our modern age, bridging the gap between traditional and contemporary forms of learning, working and living,” said Mosupyoe. Magwentshu emphasised the importance of shared responsibility, urging the community to keep the library clean, prevent vandalism and maintain the facilities for future generations. “It has been a long wait, but the community, especially learners, will now be able to access and enjoy lending services, research support, study space, e-Learning programmes and much more.

“In an ideal world, every learner should have access to a library within walking distance, and every community member should have a space like this one for recreation and gathering. “You, as a community, are very privileged to receive this library, and we, as government, have fulfilled our mandate to provide services that support education, socialising and empowerment,” said Magwentshu. The library, which officially started operated today, offers research and referencing support, quiet study areas, and photocopying services.