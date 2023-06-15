City Power CEO green-lights Chinese energy developments

Johannesburg - City Power CEO Tshifularo Mashava says China has made significant efforts to develop its economy by leveraging green energy and sustainable practises, and she mentioned a few that stand out for City Power. Mashava, who was speaking at the China-South Africa New Energy Investment and Co-operation Conference, said China had become the world’s largest investor in renewable energy development and deployment technologies such as solar, wind, hydroelectric and biomass.

“These investments have substantially increased renewable energy capacity, contributing to energy security and economic growth,” she said. She also praised China as a global leader in manufacturing renewable energy technologies. By promoting domestic manufacturing capabilities, China has created jobs and stimulated economic growth in the renewable energy sector. “Chinese companies have become major producers of solar panels, wind turbines and electric vehicles, exporting these products worldwide,” she said.

According to Mashava, Chinese investment in the green energy project globally and financing can go a long way towards providing the necessary capital for developing green infrastructure, creating jobs, stimulating economic growth and enhancing the city’s sustainability. “China has invested heavily in research and development (R&D) related to green energy. By fostering partnerships with Chinese research institutions and universities, Joburg can engage in joint R&D projects to advance innovation in renewable energy and develop tailored solutions to address the city’s specific sustainability challenges," she said. She added that China’s experience developing and implementing green energy policies and practices could provide valuable insights for Joburg.

“Through knowledge-sharing initiatives, training programmes and the exchange of best practices, the city can benefit from China’s expertise in renewable energy planning, energy efficiency and sustainable urban development,” said the entity’s CEO. The Star reported that Chinese ambassador Chen Xiaodong, also at the conference, said both countries could be reliable friends and strong partners in each other's economic and social transformation and development. “China is ready to work with South Africa to take the opportunities provided by the conference to encourage more companies in both countries to connect on new energy co-operation and jointly advance the green and sustainable development of both countries,” said Xiaodong.