Civil rights group calls for Danny Jordaan’s resignation amid criminal charges

Civil rights group NotInMyName International is demanding the resignation of South African Football Association (SAFA) President Danny Jordaan as he faces serious criminal charges, including fraud and theft. Reports indicate that Jordaan has been criminally charged and is set to appear at the Palm Ridge Magistrate Court on Wednesday.

The case against Jordaan was initiated by William Mooka, a former vice-president of SAFA, who opened a criminal case in 2020. He was supported by affidavits from another former vice-president, Lucas Nhlapo, and the association’s longest-serving CEO, Dennis Mumble. Earlier this year, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI), commonly known as the Hawks, executed search and seizure warrants at SAFA’s offices in Nasrec, south of Johannesburg. “The warrants were prompted by allegations of fraud and theft amounting to R1.3 million. The Hawks seized a laptop, external hard drives, a USB drive, and documents during a five-hour raid. This raid was the culmination of an extensive investigation into Jordaan’s alleged widespread maladministration and abuse of office,” stated NotInMyName International secretary-general Themba Masango.

Jordaan is alleged to have used SAFA resources to employ a communications company to improve his image following the 2017 rape allegations made by former ANC MP Jennifer Ferguson. Additionally, he reportedly hired a security firm for personal protection, funded by SAFA. The Hawks’ initial charges may only be the beginning, as further allegations are expected. Reports suggest that the Hawks are likely to add more charges related to an allegedly inflated R70 million payment for the Fun Valley Resort and Entertainment Centre in Johannesburg, as well as issues surrounding the winding down of the 2010 FIFA World Cup Legacy Trust.

This $100 million legacy fund was established after South Africa hosted the continent’s first World Cup. The Hawks have reportedly prepared a comprehensive charge sheet, and Jordaan will need to provide answers in court. “NotInMyName International calls on the minister of sports and all progressive citizens who care about justice and the future of football administration in South Africa to take a stand and demand Danny Jordaan step aside from SAFA until this matter is resolved by a competent court of law,” Masango urged. The Star reached out to SAFA head of communication Mninawa Ntloko for a comment, but there was no response at the time of publication. The Sport, Arts and Culture Department was also contacted for a statement, but they had not responded either.

Meanwhile, the Safety and Security Protocol Committee convened at SAFA House to address various urgent issues. Committee Chairperson Tankiso Modipa stated that the meeting was called due to relentless attacks on SAFA from both internal and external forces. He emphasised the need for action against those damaging the association’s reputation.

“We have noted that certain individuals are continuing to harm the SAFA brand, using various media platforms to wage this war and smear the names and reputations of our members. This campaign has noticeably intensified in recent weeks, and enough is enough,” Modipa said. The committee members, including Modipa and his deputy Clive Killian, along with other officials, expressed concern over a coordinated smear campaign allegedly orchestrated by former SAFA NEC members and staff. They accused these individuals of using print, broadcast, and social media to carry out their attacks. The committee is investigating these matters and plans to take strong action against anyone found involved in the campaign. They also noted that the next SAFA elections are not scheduled until 2026, questioning the ongoing discussions about an Elective Congress two years ahead of time.