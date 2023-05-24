Civil society leaders urged to put pupils first in this time of need

Johannesburg - The Foundation for Education and Social Justice Africa (Fesja) is solidly behind the efforts of Education Minister Angie Motshekga as she prosecutes the struggle to help learners create a better future for themselves. According to Hendrick Makaneta, the Deputy Chairperson of Fesja, the results of the Progress in International Reading Literacy Study (Pirls) cannot be attributed to the minister. He said Covid-19 had a serious impact on every aspect of life, and education was not spared.

"We therefore call on civil society to collaborate with education authorities to redress the imbalances in education outcomes that were further entrenched by Covid-19. "The foundation calls on civil society leaders such as Mmusi Maimane to also come on board with a view to lending a helping hand instead of running unnecessary petitions that will not help the children, and in this hour of great need, South Africans should unite and use every available means to put learners first. "The challenge of our learners’ inability to read for meaning can be tackled by all of us. The government alone will not be able to resolve the issue because this is a societal issue that requires all of us to get involved.

"South Africans should inculcate the culture of reading in churches, shebeens, parks, and homes, as well as recreational facilities. The challenges exposed by Pirls can be summarised by the philosophy of Vygotsky, which correctly asserts the importance of the Zone of Proximal Development (ZPD).“ Makaneta added that in order for learners to learn better, they need to be in the correct zone of proximal development. "The current problems faced by our learners in the intermediate phase have to do with the level of comprehension, and in most cases, teachers find it difficult to teach high-order comprehension skills to learners who are developmentally below low-order comprehension skills.

"This challenge is compounded by the fact that most of the learners do not get support from home, and the problem is further worsened by the fact that South Africa is not a nation of readers. "It is a good thing that Minister Motshekga established the Read-to-Lead campaign for the purpose of addressing this very problem raised by Pirls. What is required is for the Read-to-Learn campaign to be rolled out to every street in South Africa. "We need ambassadors who will go out to communities in their numbers to introduce the Read-to-Learn campaign, and communities should be ready to work with such ambassadors for the general well-being of our learners," said Makaneta.