Civilian shoots two SAPS members at Alexandra Police Station

Residents of Alexandra, north of Johannesburg are still shocked after a civilian walked into the police station to open a criminal case and ended up shooting and injuring two SAPS members. Gauteng police on Thursday confirmed that the unknown man shot at the officers who were on duty, he was gunned down by police as he was shooting at them.

The two police officers aged 46 and 27 were both shot on the shoulders, they were rushed to hospital where they are currently receiving medical attention. The man reportedly entered the police station, disarmed an officer before opening fire. Deputy Gauteng Police Commissioner Fred Kekana said: “The gentleman came to the community centre known as charge office, there were officers on duty, he requested to be assisted, alleging that there are people who wanted to kill him. He wanted police to escort and assist him. He was requested to sit on the bench, and they called a sector vehicle to go with him so that they could understand the problem,” said Kekana.

He further said: “The guy went behind the counter where one officer dressed in civilian clothing was busy writing a statement. He had his firearm on the holster… grabbed the firearm and started shooting randomly.” Kekana said the deceased shot at a Sergeant aged 46 and a Constable aged 27 on the shoulders. He said they are currently receiving medical attention in hospital. “The officers are stable. Other police officers chased the deceased until they found him three blocks away while he was still shooting randomly. Police in that process… because he was also shooting in their direction, in ensuring that they capture him and defend themselves, he was fatally wounded,” Kekana said.

The South African Policing Union (SAPU) said it is disturbed by seeing police stations becoming crime scenes, with a question of where must the police go? National spokesperson Lesiba Thobakgale said this position is informed by several incidents firstly the incident reported having occurred on Thursday at Alexandra Police station where two criminals came into the Community Service Centre and attacked the police through disarming an officer, then shooting at two members of the SAPS in that police station. He said another incident reported is the one that occurred over the past weekend at Maake police station in Limpopo where members of the community also attacked the police and even had the audacity to record a video whilst perpetrating such a criminal behaviour. “Our police stations are supposed to be a safe haven for community members who are troubled by different criminal acts and who are vulnerable, and are supposed to also be the safest working environments for the members of the SAPS and all law enforcement fraternity; yet we see criminality leaving our streets to go and attack our members in their own workplaces,” said Thobakgale.

He further said “It is unfortunate that two members of SAPS are now in hospital fighting for their own lives through an incident that occurred whilst they were on duty serving the very same community of which some of its members chose to be violent and cause them harm. We are alarmed by a trend we are seeing where law enforcement officers continue to be attacked when they are on and off duty with some losing their lives”. Thobakgale said there is no justification for whatsoever reason for anyone to attack any law enforcement officers as they are not representing themselves, but are representing the interest of the State. “When looking at these incidents it looks like the major cause for concern is the fact that there is no respect for law in South Africa and that is a going concern. “With the lack of respect for law enforcement comes lawlessness we are witnessing in this country. We are making a call that those who challenge the authority of the State have to be dealt with swiftly and accordingly,” he said. “Thobakgale said the union is also making an appeal to the Community Policing Forum that they should continue working hand in glove with the police by ensuring that during their community meetings, they condemn police attacks and killings as this will assist in spreading the awareness and clear consciousness when it comes to such crimes.