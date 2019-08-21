Picture: Supplied.

Another racism scandal has rocked the Curro school group. Two outsourced cleaners claim a teacher at Curro Castle Oakdene in Joburg called her and one other colleague “three little monkeys” while they were having lunch in the staff room.

The other person sitting with the cleaners was an assistant teacher employed by the school. She declined to comment on the matter. The cleaners have since been fired from their jobs at Afriboom - a company that offers cleaning services for hospitality, retail and healthcare clients.

Afriboom offered cleaning services at Curro Castle Oakdene. One of the cleaners, who asked not to be named for fear of reprisal, said the incident happened on July 2.

“We were having lunch when the teacher said ‘three little monkeys sitting on a table’. When we asked what she meant, she said she was singing the children’s rhyme. When we questioned her, she immediately tried to turn it into a joke.”

The cleaners immediately reported the matter to the principal and the teacher was off school for a week.

“No one told us if she was suspended or not,” she said.

The woman said the school transformation team met them on July 9 to hear their side of the story and nine days later were asked what they think should happen to the teacher. “We all said that she should be fired,” the cleaner said.

The teacher was, however, not dismissed. She was found not guilty and returned to school. The women were fired by their firm last week.

“They told us Curro found the teacher not guilty and we should treat her with respect. They also said that in the future, if something like this happens we should inform the company first,” the woman said.

Ruan Pottas, human resources manager at Afriboom, asked for questions to be emailed to him but didn’t respond to the enquiries.

Curro spokesperson Mari Lategan said when they heard about the matter they acted immediately.

“A full investigation was undertaken under the auspices of Curro’s transformation and diversity team. The investigation concluded that no disciplinary action was deemed necessary and the educator was not suspended - this was deemed satisfactory by the investigating team,” Lategan said.

On July 25, one of the cleaners informed the school that she had opened a criminal case, Lategan said.

“The school elected to reopen the investigation and, pending the outcome of another investigation, the educator was suspended and a disciplinary hearing was set down according to Curro’s internal policies and procedures.

"After the hearing, the educator was found not guilty of any racial transgression and therefore cleared of any offence a second time.”

Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Lungelo Dlamini confirmed a case of crimen injuria had been opened at the Moffat View police station.

Lategan also said the school never tried to force the cleaners to accept the teacher's apology.

“Curro has at no time whatsoever engaged in a discussion with the cleaners to force them to accept any apology.” Lategan also said they were unaware that the cleaners had been fired.

“Curro received confirmation that Afriboom has terminated its contract with Curro unilaterally and with immediate effect and the affected employees have not returned to the site.

“Curro is not aware of a possible dismissal of the cleaners,” Lategan said.

This is the latest in a string of racism allegations levelled against the private school group.

Last year, an incident at Curro Waterfall preschool led to the resignation of three black teachers.

In 2015, parents protested at a Curro school in the Northern Cape over alleged racism at the school.

The group was found guilty of racism because of racial segregation at the Curro Roodeplaat Primary School.