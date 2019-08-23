Picture: Supplied

Johannesburg - The private cleaning company at the centre of the alleged racial storm at Curro Castle Oakdene school says it immediately acted after the matter was brought to its attention. Two cleaners employed by Afriboom claimed a teacher at the school called them and one other colleague “three little monkeys”, while they were having lunch in the staffroom.

Police have confirmed a crimen injuria case has been opened.

The teacher was found not guilty by two inquiries.

In a joint statement with the school, Afriboom said it engaged with Curro and undertook to hold a counselling meeting with the employees over the incident.

“Afriboom believed it became a personal matter between the parties and that it should be dealt with outside the normal operating hours,” the statement stated.

The statement further said that Curro informed Afriboom that the cleaners were intimidating the teacher and threatening her with criminal action and arrest.

“Curro believed their behaviour is affecting daily operations of the school and requested Afriboom to transfer the employees to another cleaning site.

“Curro was informed that it is not possible for Afriboom to simply transfer employees to another site if it is against their will. Their employment agreements were site specific and they were not in breach of any disciplinary code of conduct, nor their contract of employment,” the statement said.

Afriboom cancelled its contract with Curro over the dispute. Spokesperson Mari Lategan said: “Curro welcomes all comments that are constructive and contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner. But we do not condone any form of discrimination and misrepresentation.”

Afriboom chief executive Pieter van der Westhuizen said: “The company maintains its position on a zero-tolerance policy related to any and all forms of discrimination, remains committed to being an employer of choice in the cleaning industry and open to constructive input and engagement.”

The Star