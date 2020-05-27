Client allegedly verbally abused and told to leave bank because relative has Covid-19

Johannesburg - The supervisor of a Capitec Bank branch allegedly tried to force a Covid-free customer to leave its office over rumours that the customer’s brother-in-law was infected. Toekomsrus-based entrepreneur Fikile Kweyana visited the Randfontein Village Square Shopping Centre’s Capitec Bank branch in the West Rand on May 18 to deposit money. The 52-year-old man told The Star on Tuesday that he arrived around 9am to find a long queue outside the bank which only allowed five customers to enter at a time. He only entered the branch at around 1pm. “When I arrived at the door there was a lady helping me, but the supervisor woman started shouting at me,” he said.

Kweyana added that he was familiar with the supervisor because she lived in the same area as he and his brother-in-law, who lived in separate houses.

“Unfortunately, there is gossip going around the area I am staying in that my whole family were infected, but I only heard about this rumour two days ago, after I was already a victim at the bank,” he said.

The man said he asked the supervisor why she was shouting at him and she allegedly replied: “We don’t want Corona here.”

Another employee who was helping Kweyana told him to ignore the woman.

“Fortunately, I deposited inside the bank after all the drama and the verbal abuse the woman made. It was horrible,” he said.

Kweyana said he had not tested positive for Covid-19 after being screened numerous times.

Capitec Bank said it was aware of the incident. “We have reached out to Mr Kwenyana to resolve the issue. We take the matter very seriously and our HR team has commenced an internal investigation,” the bank said.

The complainant said he had visited a police station to open a case, but was told it was a civil matter. Kweyana said he was already in consultation with a lawyer.

“I feel the bank is responsible for their workers’ actions because they were supposed to teach them... you cannot go around accusing people of (Covid-19-infection), it’s wrong,” he said.

