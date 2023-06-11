Clive Barker celebrated for his enormous contribution to South African soccer

Johannesburg - Tributes continue to pour in for legendary former Bafana Bafana coach Clive "The Dog" Barker, who died on Saturday after a long battle with illness. His family confirmed that the 74-year-old Barker, who coached South Africa and took the soccer national team to their only African Nations Cup title in 1996 with a 2-0 victory in the final against Tunisia. Under his leadership, Bafana Bafana qualified for their first World Cup, in 1998 in France.

He was diagnosed with Lewy body dementia in 2023. His son, John Barker, made an announcement on his Facebook page. "I say goodbye to my father, Clive Barker. He was a hero to many people in South Africa and Africa. He was a great father and a soccer legend. RIP Dad. I love you," said John. Legendary former Bafana Bafana captain Lucas Radebe also took to social media to express his condolences.

"Saddened by the passing of legendary coach Clive Barker, with whom we shared some great moments during the Afcon ’96 team successes, RIP and condolences to the family," Radebe said. Top sports presenter Robert Marawa also paid tribute to Barker. "I remember Mark Fish saying to me, I really think we can win the World Cup. Honest reflections from our football icon, father, leader, winner, motivator, and Afcon-winning coach, Clive Barker. So sad you’ve left us. So grateful that you always had time for me. Hamba Kahle (go well)," said Marawa.

The ANC also joined the world and the country in mourning the death of what it called the erstwhile national coach of the South African National Senior Team. In a media statement, the ANC said that in 1996, after many years of international sports isolation, with the recent readmission of South Africa into the international sporting arena and its integration into the African community of nations, the late Barker proudly hoisted the South African flag by winning the 1996 Africa Cup of Nations. The party said the Africa Cup of Nations is a golden prize for every African country in the football fraternity, unifying all countries across the cultural and racial divide within the founding spirit of the AU and its member states.

When the final whistle was blown, in his signature and stylish celebration, Barker toasted the lifting of the cup, uniting all South Africans in victory and humility. "He was the epitome of excellence and leadership, cementing South Africa as a formidable force in the sporting world." In addition to this massive feat, during the year 1998 he led South Africa to the World Cup in France, a notable achievement that no other coach had achieved, considering South Africa's short readmission by Fifa.