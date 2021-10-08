Clock ticking for Gauteng parents as applications for school admissions close at midnight

Johannesburg - Gauteng parents and guardians who have not yet applied for their children’s Grade 1 and 8 school placement for 2022 have until midnight on Friday. The Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) confirmed that as of yesterday (Thurs), the department’s system recorded a total of 280 859 successful Phase 2 of the 2022 Online Admissions applications for Grade 1 and 8. About 250 450 applications were made for Grade 1 and 30 409 applications were made for Grade 8.

“To the scores of parents and guardians who patiently followed the application process to completion. To our dedicated staff members stationed across the province who were always ready to assist parents through this process. We are exceedingly grateful to you all for having made this year’s application period triumphant,” said Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi. The department issued a reminder to parents and guardians that Phase 2 of the 2022 Online Admissions application period was closing on October 8 at midnight. “It is important to note that applications can still be made on www.gdeadmissions.gov.za. Parents are also reminded to upload their documents onto our system when applying, ensuring that each uploaded document is certified for schools to verify them accordingly,” GDE spokesperson Steve Mabona said.

MEC Lesufi said earlier that the process was split into two phases to ensure that the high demand for school placement is managed more efficiently. Phase one was to ensure that Gauteng parents and guardians already in the system are not elbowed out and Phase two was to give parents and guardians of children going to Grade 1 and Grade 8 but are not in a public school in Gauteng an opportunity to apply. Placement for phase one will then take place between October 15 and November 30, while phase two placement will be between November 15 and November 30, and parents who applied during the application period will receive placement offers via SMS at that stage.