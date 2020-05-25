Cloth mask for who? Apostle refuses to be bland amid Covid-19 pandemic

Apostle Sfetsios is against being bland. While everyone is content with going out in identical looking masks, he has designed one that makes him stand out. Sfetsios, who sports a cardboard robot face mask when he leaves the house, said: “I stand against conforming and looking the same.” The restaurant owner said he realised that everyone was going for similar face masks and he decided to do something different. “I design them myself and manufacture them. When this whole thing came about everybody was coming out with the same mask just to be compliant. I thought let’s make a real mask. "Something people can talk about. I started out with a concept of a gas mask and it sort of evolved and it came out like this robot head sort of mask.

"I feel that design should be sustainable. It is cardboard so it is recyclable. It is made out of one sheet of cardboard and then you fold it up and stick it together. It is lightweight. If you get bored of it, you can recycle it,” he said.

Sfetsios said the other positive part about the mask is that you can breathe well under it. It has a material that filters air through the front vents.

It costs about R42 to produce one mask.

“It feels warm, but it isn’t hot. There’s a lot of ventilation underneath. It is nice that it is not touching your face. People ask if I don’t feel claustrophobic, but not really, it’s kinda fun,” he said.

While the mask is not medically certified, it complies with government regulation to cover the mouth and nose area in public.

“One of the key things is that it stops you from touching your face. I often see people wearing masks and touching their mouths. When you speak to someone they will push the mask down and then push it back up again. Or if they are struggling to breathe they put it under their nose.

“I did a bit of research before producing the masks and apparently Covid-19 can’t live on cardboard for more than 24 hours. It’s speculation.

“I wouldn’t wear it in a medical profession,” he laughs.

And the reaction from people has been varied.

“When I wear the mask I get different reactions. You get people who stare, some get offended, because they think I am not taking this seriously, and others will laugh and give me the thumbs up. That’s great, because now when you go out everybody is quite morbid and sombre. They see the mask and then have a smile,” he said.

Sfetsios has five other designs, including a gas mask, that are being manufactured.

“I have sent about 500 to be manufactured. It’s not really for financial gain. There’s too many people suffering from this lockdown; making money off something like this isn’t right. I want to start manufacturing and sell them so people can wear them. I will probably put a small margin in to buy food parcels."

