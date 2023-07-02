Coalitions to be discussed in National Dialogue on Coalition Governments

Johannesburg - The hot topic of coalitions was discussed by Deputy President Paul Mashatile along with various political parties represented in Parliament. According to the presidency, the purpose of the meeting was to initiate discussions regarding the upcoming National Dialogue on Coalition Governments.

"This dialogue, scheduled to take place in July, is a direct response to questions raised in Parliament regarding the need to establish stability within coalition governments in the absence of a legislative framework," said a statement by the presidency. The purpose of the dialogue is to develop a framework for coalition governments. Mashatile thanked all the parties for the positive outcome of the meeting, wherein the parties agreed to fully participate in the national dialogue.

"We appreciate the positive manner in which the political parties have engaged with us as Government so that we can reach an agreement and commit ourselves to serving South Africans collectively," said Mashatile. He said that when entering into co-governing arrangements, one must always remember that the work is for a common goal: the realisation of a non-racial, non-sexist, democratic, united, and prosperous nation. "We can be prosperous if we work together," he said.

The National Dialogue on Coalitions will take place on July 27, 2023, and will include all spheres of government and parties represented in Parliament. Democratic Alliance (DA) Chief Whip Siviwe Gwarube said that during the meeting, their party undertook to present a full suite of legislative proposals to the national dialogue that will be held at the end of July 2023. This includes introducing the Constitutional Nineteenth Amendment Bill in Parliament, aiming to limit the frequency of Motions Of No Confidence to once a year in Provincial Legislatures and the National Assembly.

"The time has come for political leaders to put aside their differences and recommit themselves to serving South Africans in stable, clean, and accountable governments as our democracy matures and leaves behind the era of one-party dominance. Our proposals seek to ensure stability of governance regardless of which political formations lead government," said Gwarube. FF Plus leader Dr. Pieter Groenewald said that he is not opposed to legislative reforms that will ensure greater stability. "The FF Plus will actively participate in the process and dialogue relating to coalitions and will contribute meaningfully by sharing its views," said Groenewald.