Coffee shop apologises for it's anti Independent media stance after backlash









File Picture: Jason Villanueva from Pexels A picture taken at the Newlands franchise of vida e caffè last week, declaring the franchise an “Independent Media Free Zone” has backfired and the management of the franchise has apologised, retracted the poster and reprimanded the owner of thevida e caffè coffee shop. The poster at the shop went viral over the weekend and became a talking point on social media. It reads: “Olà! This is an Independent Media Free Zone - No Cape Times, Argus or Weekend Argus”. The poster then includes a picture of Sekunjalo Independent Media chairman Dr Iqbal Survé, followed by the words: “Sorry for the inconvenience. #NoPassionNoPoint." According to the franchise manager Justin Fenn, the posters were put up at some outlets. “We had many customers coming to us asking us why we stock these newspapers and then essentially we stopped our subscriptions with them and then we decided to take down the posters because we realised it was a mistake. “I apologise because it has caused a lot of unhappiness,” Fenn said.

Darren Levy, vida e caffè chief executive, said on Monday that he was aware of the image and that it is not something the company endorses.

“It is something that should have never have happened. While vida e caffè supports the freedom of individuals or a community to articulate their opinions or ideas without fear of retaliation, censorship or legal sanction, in doing so, it should not cause offence to any of our customers.

“The personal views expressed in this photo are not in any way held or endorsed by the brand. Vida e caffè has engaged with the store owner who expressed his sincere remorse for the incident."

Levy said the brand further ensured that the poster was retracted immediately last week, at the store in question.

“Management views this incident in a very serious light and has a zero-tolerance policy in place against publishing content that is not endorsed by the brand.

"We engaged with the franchise owner directly who understands how the statement could have caused offence and who removed it as soon as it was brought to my attention.”

Social media reacted with anger to the media blackout poster with tweets of outrage.

The poster with the offensive wording that went viral on social media.

One Twitter user, Anonymous Mthimkhulu, said: “Whenever I'm at the OR Tambo International Airport , I always have my coffee at @vidaecaffe. It is really disgusting that they want to choose for us which newspaper we should read. I will no longer buy their coffee when I’m at ORTIA or Lanseria.”

Another Twitter user, Warrior Woman @Lee_Ndaba80, tweeted: “I used to drive to Shell on N1 for coffee and muffins then double back. No more. Such apartheid tactics banning newspapers. apartheid never died. It multiplied at vida e cafe.”

In a statement yesterday, Dr Survé said: “Independent Media notes that there has been a call on social media to boycott vida e caffe as a result of the actions of one of its store owners in Cape Town. While we welcome the statement from vida e caffe, we emphasise that South Africans have the right to choose what they read, see or hear without being prevented from doing so as a result of prejudice and racial bias.

"All South Africans must defend the right to media freedom from censorship. Independent Media stands for the truth and this is what sometimes causes discomfort among those in authority and power and who seek to impose media censorship and a singular narrative. People who love our Constitution and who respect media freedom should stand up and condemn such attempts at media censorship.”

Meanwhile, the ANC Women's League is angered by the decision of Public Investment Corporation (PIC) to liquidate Sekunjalo Independent Media (SIM).

ANCWL secretagy-general Meokgo Matuba said: “PIC's decision seems to be racially and politically motivated..The ANCWL demands that the ANC-led government and other media regulatory bodies ensure that transformation in the media industry is not undermined by PIC by liquidating SIM.”

This as the Citizen's Dialogue resolved to take the fight to the global stage, with the western world as the main centre stage for lobbying.

The delegates included a range of representatives from six political parties, 12 NGOs as well as a number of concerned individuals.

Before the global campaign, leaders will travel the country to mobilise society on the anti-black-owned funding patterns by the PIC and the desire to use it to shut out black voices in the media space.

“The mission is to make society realise that black people and black ideas are under siege in South Africa,” read their resolution.

Other resolutions are that senior leaders must reach out to the world under the theme of “concerns about what is happening to black people in this South Africa” and lobby the world to join the fight for black people's liberation.

“We must be very concerned with how black people and black business in treated here of late.

"We must counter that. We are working to counter that.”