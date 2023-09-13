Cold and windy weather is set to continue for most of the week

Johannesburg - Joburg residents will have to hold off on showing off their summer bodies just yet as cold and windy weather conditions are set to continue for most of the week. According to the SA Weather Service’s (SAWS) forecaster, Ishmael Moyo, cloudy and windy weather conditions can be expected for the remainder of the week, with a reprieve during the weekend.

Moyo said the weather would remain partly cloudy and cold today, with temperatures ranging from 16 to 20°C. Residents can expect warmer temperatures starting tomorrow at 24°C, with things heating up on Friday with a much-needed 27 and 28°C for most of Saturday. Things will, however, take a U-turn on Sunday, with temperatures dropping back down to 23°C.

Dipuo Tawana, also from the weather service, said the reason Gauteng was experiencing the “last kick of a dying horse” from winter was due to the fact that a cold front had passed through the country on Monday night. Tawana said behind that cold front there was a high-pressure system in the south-east part of the country that was still pushing cold air around. She said while residents could start to feel the conditions warming up tomorrow, there was another cold front on the horizon.