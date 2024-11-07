Collaboration aims to resolve racial tensions at Harties

A multi-stakeholder steering committee has been launched to address pressing issues at Hartbeespoort Dam, aimed at promoting economic development, sustainability, and harmony among stakeholders. The initiative, spearheaded by Water and Sanitation Deputy Minister David Mahlobo and North West Premier Lazarus Mokgosi, seeks to tackle concerns affecting businesses and communities around the dam.

The Star previously reported on escalating racial tensions in Schoemansville, where Afrikaans-speaking residents were accused of attempting to drive out black entrepreneurs. This situation has left many black business owners fearing for their safety amidst ongoing rivalries. Historically, the dam has served as a hub for business, tourism, and socio-economic activities, but it has also been marred by racial conflicts.

The newly formed committee, co-chaired by the department and provincial government, includes representatives from the NW House of Traditional and Khoi-San leaders, Madibeng Local Municipality, civic organisations, non-profits, businesses, environmental groups, and religious organisations. Its primary goals are to encourage economic opportunities, ensure the sustainability and health of Hartbeespoort Dam, and resolve disputes among businesses. Deputy Minister Mahlobo emphasised the importance of collaboration in addressing long-standing issues and fostering inclusive economic growth.

He noted that the department has developed a comprehensive lease policy to manage leases and ensure transparency. According to Mahlobo, the committee’s efforts will contribute to restoring the dam's ecosystem and ensuring its long-term health. “As the steering committee begins its work, stakeholders and communities can look forward to positive transformations in the Hartbeespoort Dam area,” Mahlobo stated.

He added that the collaborative effort demonstrates the government’s commitment to engaging with various stakeholders and working towards solutions that benefit all. Mokgosi highlighted the province’s dedication to supporting initiatives that will bring development and improvement to the area for local residents. The committee aims to promote harmonious use of state-owned land and enhance access to the dam’s economy.