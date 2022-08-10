Collaboration gives dignity to dozens of pupils

SIYABONGA SITHOLE For thousands of school-going children, having a reliable pair of school shoes makes the journey to and from school far more comfortable and dignified is as important as a school meal.

This is why yesterday, the recipients of this newspaper's 50 pairs of school shoe donation brought joy to some pupils of Diepsloot Primary School N0.4, in Diepsloot, Ext 5. Diepsloot Primary, which is situated in the heart of the socio-economically challenged township called Diepsloot, Ext 5, a stone's throw away from the opulence of Fourways and its surrounding private schools, embodies the reality that almost all of the country’s township schools face. The donation made in collaboration between The Star, luxury shoe retail brand Spitz, and Green Cross brought joy not only to the pupils but to the teachers and staffers alike. The drive was part of this newspaper's Nelson Mandela month outreach programme, which, on Thursday, made it possible for some of the school's most need to come as close as possible to walking with dignity. Speaking after the donation, the school's principal, Joe Makhafola, said the school welcomes the donation, which will help some its most needy pupils with a pair of shoes which during winter months is a much-needed necessity.

"We welcome this donation, which comes as part of the department of education's initiative and collaboration with Independent Media. This will help the learners a great deal and will give them a sense of belonging and much-needed dignity. This means all learners will now be able to come to school with confidence and wearing proper school shoes as some of them come wearing flip flops. We are grateful and thankful to the department for this collaboration. As a school we are looking forward to future sponsors and more collaborations with Independent Media," the principal Sinalo Manyelo said. With a population size of at least 1 000 learners and 35 teachers, Diepsloot Primary School No.4 is one of the many schools facing numerous socio-economic challenges in the country, which sometimes hinder teaching and learning progress. The school, which was established in 2012, has a student-teacher ratio of 38:1, and some of the pupils come from under-privileged backgrounds. "Right now, we are so grateful. This is indeed a very good gesture and a pleasure to us. Our environment is not conducive to bring the best out of the children, but we try to work with what we have to achieve greatness. In fact there are so many learners that need help, and we call upon those who can help us with more such donations, that will really mean a lot to us," Manyelo said.

Manyelo said some of the pupils came to school without wearing proper uniforms, while others did not have jerseys and were forced to improvise on winter days just so that they could stay warm. "We need more such interventions in this school as some of the children do not have a proper uniform and do not have school jerseys and jackets in general even in winter. “There is a lot of support that we would welcome from interested sponsors, but what is needed most are uniforms and shoes, which is also a big problem. We have a lot of children coming to school wearing flip-flops while some of them come to school barefoot,“ she said.

