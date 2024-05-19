Collaboration to assist the country escape its power crisis

The South African National Energy Development Institute (Sanedi) has joined forces with the University of Venda to address the energy needs facing rural Limpopo through renewable power and hydrogen research. This happened recently at an event hosted by the University of Venda’s Vice Chancellor, Dr Bernard Nthambeleni, which followed an unsolicited proposal from the university.

It is explained that the proposal focused on research centred on the infrastructure installed by the Department of Science and Innovation (DSI) in collaboration with Sanedi at the Masia Multipurpose Community Centre. Additionally, the research will help determine which energy systems are best integrated technically and whether the ideas being studied are feasible to implement nationally. The borehole pump is likewise powered by the system, guaranteeing the supply of water.

Head of Sanedi’s Energy Secretariat and research lead, Professor Sampson Mamphweli, said this would also aid job creation while equipping young people with the training they need in burgeoning renewable energy systems and modern solutions. “We plan to record the outcomes and use them to inform policy and the national roll-out of renewable energy technologies in the water, food, and energy nexus projects for stimulation of local economic development in rural South Africa,” Mamphweli said of how the outcomes may be implemented. “The centre is also used for public awareness of renewable energy and hydrogen technologies and for research purposes. The site is open to the public, allowing the community in the Vhembe region to use the site to learn about the systems deployed.

“We envisage that the research will lead to higher levels of awareness of renewable energy and the widespread adoption of renewable energy technologies by society,” he said. Speaking about boosting the local economy he said: “The agricultural activities at the community centre are resulting in revenue generation. The local communities have selected the TVET college graduates who are part of the project; they are five, and they registered a non-profit company that’s working with Masia Development Agency, an agency established by the traditional council to manage the community projects on behalf of the community. When it comes to job opportunities, the local community, led by the traditional council, has a selection criteria that ensures that the right people get appointed.” Mamphweli also emphasised the advantages of the partnership, which would help by guaranteeing that unemployed graduates have something to do and do not become discouraged by the dearth of employment prospects.