Comedian apologises for ‘disparaging’ remarks against women

Comedian and reality star Tol Ass Mo, real name, Mongezi Mahlangu, has apologised for his ‘disparaging comments’ about women.
This comes after the comedian was quoted on social media platforms sharing his frustration against South African women, following a “false rape allegation” against him.
Last year, according to media reports, the comedian’s troubles resulted in a brief split from his wife, Mome Mahlangu“, just a year after he was cleared of allegedly sexually assaulting model Lerato Moloi when they worked on a TV production in 2018.
In a statement posted on social media on Tuesday, the Tembisa-born comedian said he regretted the remarks which were triggered by anger and frustration stemming the false allegations against him. He said the allegations had taken a toll on him which in turn had resulted in the unfortunate remarks against women in general.
“It is with great regret that I acknowledge the hurtful and confusing statements made during this period, including my alleged disparagement of Black women. I want to make it unequivocally clear that such comments do not reflect my beliefs or values.
“The person who made those statements was not the person I recognise as myself, but rather a manifestation of the illness and the disorienting circumstances I was in,” he said.
The comedian has asked for South Africans to bear with him as he reclaims his life and well-being, adding that the statement was an appeal for understanding and forgiveness.
“The path of reclaiming my well-being has been filled with challenges, including coming to terms with the impact of my actions. My return to the family fold, under the unwavering support of my wife, marks a significant milestone in my recovery... However, this return, has not been without its set of challenges, including threats against my personal and professional reputation from a past acquaintance. This individual’s actions, driven by personal grievances, threaten to undermine the progress in rebuilding my life and rebuilding my life and career,” he said.
