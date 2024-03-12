Comedian apologises for ‘disparaging’ remarks against women

Comedian and reality star Tol Ass Mo, real name, Mongezi Mahlangu, has apologised for his ‘disparaging comments’ about women. This comes after the comedian was quoted on social media platforms sharing his frustration against South African women, following a “false rape allegation” against him.

Last year, according to media reports, the comedian’s troubles resulted in a brief split from his wife, Mome Mahlangu“, just a year after he was cleared of allegedly sexually assaulting model Lerato Moloi when they worked on a TV production in 2018. In a statement posted on social media on Tuesday, the Tembisa-born comedian said he regretted the remarks which were triggered by anger and frustration stemming the false allegations against him. He said the allegations had taken a toll on him which in turn had resulted in the unfortunate remarks against women in general. “It is with great regret that I acknowledge the hurtful and confusing statements made during this period, including my alleged disparagement of Black women. I want to make it unequivocally clear that such comments do not reflect my beliefs or values.