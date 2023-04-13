Comedian Lemii Loco reminds South Africans to never let challenges get in the way of enjoying life

With the numerous challenges that the country is facing, award-winning content creator Lemii Loco, whose real name is Molemo Lehoko, encourages people to smile more in his new campaign. The popular comedian said the KitKat “Put a Smile in Your Break” campaign has been a game changer for him.

Joining a list of other renowned comedians, they remind South Africans to never let challenges get in the way of enjoying life. “The KitKat ‘Put a Smile in Your Break’ campaign has been a game changer for me. People who follow me on social media and know me personally know that the end goal was always to be a stand-up comedian, and this campaign has paved the way for exactly that,” he said. Sharing details about the campaign with “The Star”, he explained that he encourages people to do something that will give them joy.

“This concept behind the KitKat campaign pretty much encourages people to take a breather and just do something that will put a smile on their faces. That’s what I would encourage people to do. The current economy is not particularly kind to many people and a smile goes a long way. “I genuinely just try to take things one day at a time and remind myself how blessed I am to be where I am and have the people I have around me. I believe there’s always a silver lining… always,” said the comedian. Asked how he enjoyed his KitKat, he said: “The only way to eat a KitKat is with a fork and knife. This is a form of manifestation, if you ask me. Fake it until you make it.”

Lehoko also shared on social media his twist of how he enjoys indulging in his sweet treat. In his video, the comedian sits at a table decked with a fork and knife and takes us on a fine-dining experience savouring the chocolate piece by piece. This has inspired more content creators across Twitter and TikTok to join in on this challenge by sharing their favourite ways to consume the product, going as far as asking the rest of South Africa to share their verdict.