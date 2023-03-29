Comic tour de farce promises a fun-filled weekend for fans

Johannesburg - The Johannesburg International Comedy Festival (JICF) makes a thrilling return with a blazing new edition on March 31 to April 2 at Emperors Palace. With its long-standing tradition of offering a world-class comedy experience, JICF will showcase the finest local and internationally acclaimed acts.

For the most exciting celebration of comedy on the continent, comedy fanatics can look forward to seeing 20 comedians in seven shows at Emperors Palace. The Star spoke to renowned comedian Jason Goliath about the festival, unpacking its significance and what people can expect. "This year, because there's no fear and there's just all of this excitement from both sides, I know that there's a new appreciation for the stage and an appreciation for audiences," said Goliath.

The festival was initiated in 2015 and has been on an upward trajectory, connecting both local and international entertainers. "The journey has been really interesting because the landscapes have changed significantly, and I think we are still in a space where it frustrates me that getting support for the arts is nearly impossible. “And I think it's our relationship with business, our relationship with brands, that needs to change, and I think the more brands realise the impact we can have, how much messaging we can drive, and how we can build a fruitful relationship with people if we are doing it the right way, I think support is all that is needed," said Goliath.

Asked what comedy means to him, Goliath described it as his "happiest place". "It is my happiest place. And I feel luckier than the South African lottery winner," he said. The Star was also in touch with Aliya Kanani, who is a Toronto-based comedian, Canadian Academy award-nominated actress, writer, producer and entertainer.

Aliya Kanani. Picture: Supplied. Kanani will be in South Africa for the weekend, sharing a stage with other talented and esteemed entertainers. "Honestly, I am so excited to be part of this festival and humbled and honoured to be joining this spectacular line-up of comedians at such a great festival." Asked what fans can expect, she said the audience can expect a good dose of silly experiences.