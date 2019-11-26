'Comments labelling SA Chinese as vile barbarians deeply upsetting'









Members of the Chinese community picket outside court. Picture: Khaya Koko. The chairperson of the Chinese Association (TCA) says the violent nature of Facebook comments which labelled South African Chinese as “vile barbarians” were deeply upsetting. Testimony in the hate speech case, where 12 respondents allegedly posted anti-Chinese comments on Facebook in January 2017, began at the Equality Court sitting in the South Gauteng High Court on Monday. The 12 respondents are accused of hate speech, harassment and unfair discrimination after a torrent of alleged hate speech comments were posted on the Facebook pages of Carte Blanche and the Karoo Donkey Sanctuary. This followed a 2017 exposé which showed the killing of donkeys for their skins to be exported for the Chinese medicinal market. Chairperson of the TCA, Erwin Pon, testified that it wasn’t the first time that the Chinese community was allegedly verbally attacked. “It was the sheer volume because there were thousands of comments. In my mind it was getting out of control. It was also the nature of the comments because they weren’t just derogatory and I was being too sensitive, they were violent,” he said.

Three other witnesses testified in court, however Colin Garvey - who is representing Mariete van der Linde De Klerk, the eighth of 12 respondents - was the only attorney cross-examining the witnesses.

Henry Wing, 74, who is a second generation South African Chinese man, told the court that he believed that the purpose of the 12 respondents’ comments was to spread hate against the Chinese community.

“We need to get rid of Chinese in SA... they not welcome (sic). They steal our economy, dogs, rhinos and now donkeys. I think the same as the donkeys can be applied to our dogs and our pets,” is what Van der Linde De Klerk is alleged to have posted on Carte Blanche’s Facebook page.

Garvey made submissions that in the context of the Carte Blanche segment, his clients’ comments were not directed to the TCA or the Chinese community. “I saw the comment by the eighth respondent and this was definitely directed to the Chinese community in South Africa,” Wing said.

Pon was to continue his testimony on Tuesday on why he feels the comments perpetuate hate speech.