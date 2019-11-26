Testimony in the hate speech case, where 12 respondents allegedly posted anti-Chinese comments on Facebook in January 2017, began at the Equality Court sitting in the South Gauteng High Court on Monday.
The 12 respondents are accused of hate speech, harassment and unfair discrimination after a torrent of alleged hate speech comments were posted on the Facebook pages of Carte Blanche and the Karoo Donkey Sanctuary. This followed a 2017 exposé which showed the killing of donkeys for their skins to be exported for the Chinese medicinal market.
Chairperson of the TCA, Erwin Pon, testified that it wasn’t the first time that the Chinese community was allegedly verbally attacked.
“It was the sheer volume because there were thousands of comments. In my mind it was getting out of control. It was also the nature of the comments because they weren’t just derogatory and I was being too sensitive, they were violent,” he said.