Gugu Ncube leaves the Pretoria magistrate's court with her lawyer Rudzani Netshiavha after being arrested for a semi nude protest outside the Union Buildings where President Cyril Ramaphosa has his offices. FILE PHOTO: Oupa Mokoena / African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - The Commission for Gender Equality says it will probe a sexual harassment complaint from University of South Africa employee Gugu Ncube against a former colleague. According to Ncube, her tormentor is a board member at the institution's Centre for Early Childhood Education.

The commission said in a statement that: ''As empowered by Section 187 Constitution of the Republic of South Africa ... the commission shall investigate any gender-related issues of its own accord or receipt of a complaint and shall endeavour to resolve any dispute or rectify any act or omission by mediation, conciliation or negotiation.

"Once the commission’s investigation is finalised, a report will be released making the findings and recommendations known to the public," it said.

Unhappy with how Unisa was handling her matter, Ncube protested naked at the Union Buidings last week, requesting to see president Cyril Ramaphosa. She was later arrested and charged with public indecency.

Ncube, who is Zimbabwean, is the daughter of the Movement for democratic Change's Welshman Ncube. At the time of her protest at the Union Buildings, she wore only her panties and a piece of cloth slung around her neck.

She claimed to have been victimised and dismissed from her position at Unisa after she reported her boss for sexual harassment.

She appeared in the Pretoria magistrate's court and the case was postponed to April 10, pending further investigations.

- African News Agency (ANA)