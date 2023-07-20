Committee urges residents to refrain from vigilantism after five men set alight in Alexandra

Johannesburg - Residents of Gauteng have been urged by the Portfolio Committee on Community Safety of the Legislature to refrain from taking the law into their own hands. This comes after an incident on Tuesday night in which five men were set alight by residents of Setjwetla Section in Alexandra on the allegation that they were in possession of illicit firearms and were terrorising the neighbourhood.

The committee condemned the act of vigilantism and mob justice and urged the public to support the police in their investigations, and to provide the criminal justice system with the freedom to accomplish its job of apprehending criminal suspects. Committee chairperson Bandile Masuku said: "Mob justice and vigilantism have no space in our communities as they further exacerbate unacceptable criminality and lawlessness. "There can never be any justification for residents to take the law into their own hands, as this too is tantamount to criminality. Those found guilty of this crime will find themselves having to face the full might of the law."