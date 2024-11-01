Communist Party threatens ANC alliance over budget policy

The South African Communist Party (SACP) has expressed deep disappointment and concern over the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement delivered by Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana this week. The party, which is the ANC’s alliance partner, labels the budget as a continuation of the failed neo-liberal policies that have plagued South Africa since 1996, perpetuating unemployment, poverty, and inequality.

Last week, the party threatened that it would re-evaluate its role as an ANC alliance partner in the 2026 local government elections and the next general elections amidst an ongoing dispute over the formation of the Government of National Unity (GNU). Its spokesperson, Dr Alex Mashilo, said the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement prioritises the interests of imperialist-dominated institutions over the needs of the working class and poor. The party criticised the budget’s stagnant growth projections, lack of radical structural economic transformation measures, and minimal investment in industrialisation and localisation.

“The austerity paradigm will perpetuate stagnation, block inclusive growth, and fail to address South Africa’s structural economic challenges,” Mashilo added. He said the party vowed to intensify mobilisation for a pro-worker and pro-poor budget, prioritising people’s needs, rejecting austerity, and promoting a capable democratic developmental state. The party further demanded that the government maintain and improve the social relief of distress grant while implementing National Health Insurance.

They called on the working class to unite and demand a just and dignified life for all South Africans. ANC spokesperson, Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri, could not be reached for comment. Last week, Independent Media reported that the party snubbed the ANC’s invitation to attend the GNU 100-day event as it has repeatedly expressed its dissatisfaction with the DA and FF+ being part of the coalition.

SACP’s general secretary, Solly Mapaila, and other senior party leaders did not attend the ANC event, but Blade Nzimande and Buti Manamela, who are also ANC national executive committee members, were present. Mashilo said it had urged its supporters to vote for the ANC at the May 29 elections, with the intention that this would cover the period until the 2029 national election. “We have made decisions regarding the 2026 elections and we will announce those decisions at the right time,” Mashilo said.