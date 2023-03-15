Communities urged to join forces in combating crime in Gauteng

Johannesburg - Gauteng Police Commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela attributed the increased crime rate to unfavourable environmental design, a high unemployment rate, load shedding, and other socio-economic factors. As if the issue of load shedding has not bothered citizens enough, power utility Eskom yesterday announced that it will continue to implement stage 3 until further notice, which means that criminals will continue to thrive.

Mawela said the solution is the implementation of the Integrated Crime and Violence Prevention Strategy. He presented the province’s 3rd quarter crime statistics to the Gauteng Legislature’s portfolio committee on community safety this week. The statistics revealed that Joburg is the murder capital of Gauteng.

About 800 people were killed with firearms in just three months. The statistics showed an increase in murder, sexual offences, attempted murder, hijacking, kidnappings, and more. Gauteng police’s recorded crime statistics for the third quarter of 2022/2023, as reflected under the 17 Community Reported Serious Crimes category, increased by 7.1%.

The province contributed 27.1% of the overall crime in the country for this quarter. Mawela confirmed that there are more firearms on the streets of the province and said that is a concern. "We have achieved an increase of 11.8%, which translates to 1 688 more counts as compared to 2021/2022. The total number of counts for the period under review is 15 988 (illegal possession of firearms and ammunition (1 048), drug-related crime (9 269), and sexual offences detected as a result of police action 52," Mawela said.

He said driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs decreased by 80 counts as compared with 2021/2022 Commenting on the reports that the province is the most dangerous place to live in, chairperson of the Gauteng Portfolio Committee on Community Safety Bandile Masuku said yesterday that Gauteng is the highly densely populated province, so naturally one would expect numbers of any related crimes to be higher. Masuku said that as a committee, they are concerned about the number of murders, assaults, cash in transit, and the rest of the crime.

He said it should be noted that the period includes the festive season, which is largely driven by high consumption of alcohol, which Masuku said mainly drives most of the crime that has been seen. "High consumption of alcohol mainly drives most crimes such as rape, assault, and GBH, which is a high problem in our province," said Masuku. He said when it comes to the issue of crime, everyone is needed to play a role, including the community itself.

Speaking about communities fighting crime, in Kathorus (Katlehong, Thokoza, and Vosloorus), there is a crime-fighting group called "Thatha Zonke" that has been making waves in recovering stolen cars, property, and fighting drugs within the community. Just yesterday, the unit recovered a suspected stolen Bakkie. Criminal law expert Ian Allis said the accuracy of the stats is in question and they might be a little too generous compared to the actual crime rate.