Nicole Dickey, 39, an adult learner at Community College Preparatory Academy in southeast Washington, poses for a picture in the computer laboratory in this file picture. AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

In the United States, going to a higher education institution is closely linked to crippling debt. Currently, over 44 million Americans are struggling with over $1.5 trillion (R25 trillion) in student debt.

While university education is expensive, the community college system is there to bridge the gap for those who struggle with affording higher education and also for older people who want a career change or new skills set.

Community colleges are also a gateway for people who don’t want to go to a four-year university to start their higher education career.

After two years, if they wish, they can transfer to a four-year university to complete their qualifications.

The average community colleges annual fees are 3570 US dollars (R51 107) while four-year universities cost an average of 9970 US dollars (R142 729).

The average student at these colleges is 28 years old.

Dr. Syedur Raham, Associate Vice-President of International Education and Sponsored Programs at (NOVA) said what was special about community colleges was that 'we teach students how to think, how to communicate, how to be competitive, appreciate the power of words, and be open to continuous learning and training.”

Raham said while four-year institutions can provide a wonderful education, they could also be the first place where students face barriers to entry and access.

The admission processes for the community colleges are also less stressful than at a traditional university.

To be admitted at a university, a prospective student has to write essays, recommendation letters and still sit for entrance exams.

For community colleges, students just need to pitch up and pay their fees.

Raham said the community colleges also help in expanding educational opportunities for marginalised people.

“Community colleges serve the traditional students, but also serve the underserved, minority and non-traditional students.

"Community college is non-linear education. High school students can take college credit courses, four-year university students can take courses, foreign students and immigrants can take English classes, working professionals can take continuous education courses to expand their skills or for fun or curiosity, senior citizens can take courses to learn and stay busy during retirement, adults with university degrees or work experience can go back to school and change careers.

Businesses can use community colleges to train employees,” Raham said.

This was echoed by Dr Jeff Jones, vice- provost at the University of Central Florida (UCF).

The institution, through DirectConnect, guarantees students who have completed their two-year associate degree at community colleges like Valencia Community College to enrol at UCF to complete a Bachelor degree.

Jones said one of their philosophical inclinations was that they need to provide access to those who would otherwise have access to higher education.

"When we look at the historical ...missions of universities whether they are in the UK or other places in Europe, Asia and certainly the United States we see a historic artifact that they serve the elite. We are trying to democratise access to education. We see our community colleges as a very important way to do that and it is less expensive.”

Other than being less expensive, Steve Patridge, vice president of Workforce Development at NOVA said community colleges ensure that when students leave campuses, they are workplace ready and at a faster rate than traditional universities.

“The numbers needed by employers are so astronomical and a lot of these high demand fields that you can wait at Virginia Tech [Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University] and hire everyone and still does not come close to what you need. They are getting more creative about wanting to hire out of community colleges,” Patridge said.

However, Patridge admitted that the was still a bit of stigma attached to them to community colleges.

“The stigma still exists for those who went to college maybe 20 years ago to college. They would want their kids to go directly to college. People are now waking up to the fact that we are all going to end up at the same point and as community college standards go up and more variety opens up people are willing to enroll.”

With the quickly changing world of work, however, Patridge said community colleges might just be the answer.

“You are a senior in high school and you are about to go to college and you are deciding what major to choose and four years later you try and get a job, you might be obsolete in the job market. We try and make sure are programs are not obsolete.”

About Community Colleges in the US:

The United States has 2386 South African students studying at American community colleges and there are the top five US States for South African students:

California: 322

New York: 303

Massachusetts: 169

Texas: 136

Florida: 115