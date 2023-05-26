Community of Lehae gets new library

City of Joburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda officially opened Lehae library yesterday. He was accompanied by MMC for Community Development Lubabalo Magwentshu, and Eunice Mgcina, MMC for Development Planning. A statement by the City outlined that the construction of Lehae library started in 2016 and was completed in 2018, but it could not be officially opened due to several challenges.

“The current stand 519 was not part of the township, hence the City had to appoint a town planner to incorporate stand 519 to the township. This process took a very long time, hence the delay in the opening of the library. This affected water and sewer connections, as well as electrical connections, which we have since resolved,” said the City. According to the statement, the City has received a temporary occupancy certificate that is valid for a period of 12 months. “The temporary certificate will allow the City the opportunity to resolve any outstanding items that may still not be fully addressed,” it said.

Gwamanda said that libraries critically occupy an important space in society, as they provide opportunities for citizens to access information, support education and literacy and promote lifelong learning. Lehae library is a world-class facility that will greatly benefit the community. The staff complement for the library is made up of residents of Lehae. “These include a senior librarian, two librarians, two senior library assistants, two library assistants as well as two general workers.