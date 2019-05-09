Esther Mahlangu, a contemporary South African artist, has her thumb ink-marked before casting her vote at KwaMhlanga, Mpumalanga. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

Uber South Africa announced a partnership with the Electoral Commission of SA and the Nelson Mandela Foundation where it gave all its riders R25 off trips to and from voting stations in Joburg, Ekurhuleni, Pretoria, Cape Town, Durban and Port Elizabeth. “On May 8, 2019, we all have some big decisions to make for the general elections in South Africa. One thing you shouldn’t have to worry about is how you’ll be getting to the polling station,” Uber said.

The company was not the only one giving discounts.

Nando’s announced that citizens who showed up at their restaurants with their voter’s mark on their thumbs would get a quarter chicken meal with chips and a roll for R29.

“Our democracy isn’t having a quarter-century life crisis, it’s just getting started,” said the company.

Galito’s restaurant was also offering a R25 elections special called #R25FOR 25YEARS.

People could visit any Galito’s store and get one quarter chicken and chips meal. The R25 deal was to celebrate 25 years of democracy.

Wimpy kept voters warm after standing in the cold weather and gave away free cups of Famous Wimpy Coffee to anyone with a voter’s mark.

“Just show us that you’ve made your mark,” Wimpy said in a tweet.

Checkers supermarket gave people a “Voters Roll with Championship Boerewors” for R15. Customers also needed to show the mark on their thumbs for a boerewors roll.

"Make the most of your freedom this Election Day with South Africa's best boerewors," said the supermarket.