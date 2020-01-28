Competition Commission approved a series of business mergers









The Competition Commission has approved a series of business mergers, including Gulumbi acquiring SA Ladder, which manufactures and distributes ladders, trolleys, castors, wheels and ladder accessories. The commission further recommended seven others to the Competition Tribunal for consideration. In approving the Gulumbi/SA Ladder merger the commission found that the transaction was unlikely to result in a substantial prevention or lessening of competition. The commission also found that the proposed transaction did not raise any public interest concerns. Gulumbi is a special-purpose vehicle which forms part of the Vharanani Group of companies. The Vharanani Group is involved in the development of housing and infrastructure such as residential developments and the construction of facilities and buildings. It is also involved in the operating of roads and civil construction projects; facilities management services engaging in projects across the spectrum of residential developments, civil infrastructure and commercial facilities and buildings; and the provision of construction-related claims services.

“The Vharanani Group also owns a residential property portfolio and provides community services and charity,” the commission noted.

The commission unconditionally approved the proposed merger of Brandcorp and Elephant Lifting.

Burncrete, a division of Brandcorp, supplies lifting and rigging accessories to the mining, agricultural, engineering and industrial sectors via re-sellers, agents and distributors. Burncrete’s products are sourced from factories around the world. Nu-Quip is a re-seller of Burncrete’s products, which it sells to end-customers.

The products supplied by Burncrete and Nu-Quip include hoists and trolleys and marine equipment. “Elephant Lifting also provides related services including statutory inspections, hoist/crane-proof load testing, certification services and repair, lifting equipment surveys, operator training courses and safety seminars.

“Elephant Lifting has branches in Johannesburg, Pretoria, Cape Town and Durban,” the commission noted.

In the pharmaceutical sector the commission unconditionally approved the proposed merger of health-care firm Acrobat to acquire the rights to promote, market and distribute and/or sell certain prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products of Takeda.

In South Africa, the Target Business supplies various pharmaceutical products.

In conditionally approving the proposed merger in which Spear intends to acquire the Liberty Life Building in Century City, the commission found that the proposed transaction raises public interest concerns. Spear is a property ownership firm that owns industrial properties, office properties, rentable retail properties, hospitality and residential properties. The commission found that the proposed transaction is unlikely to result in a substantial prevention or lessening of competition in any relevant markets.

It approved the merger.

The commission further found that the proposed transaction raises public interest concerns and referred it to the tribunal.