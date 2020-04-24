Competition Commission charges Dis-Chem for allegedly inflating face masks by over 200%

Retailer Dis-Chem has been charged for allegedly inflating prices for facial masks by over 200% shortly after the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic The Competition Commission announced on Thursday that they have asked the tribunal to impose a maximum penalty on the health chain store. The maximum penalty is usually 10% of annual turnover of an offending company. Commissioner Thembinkosi Bonakele said they started investigations after receiving complaints from members of the public. Facial masks are among items on which the government announced price controls as they are important in managing the spread of Covid-19. Other items include toilet paper, hand sanitiser, wheat flour, baby formula, long-life milk and other essential items.

Bonakele said before the national lockdown, Dis-Chem sold facial masks at lower prices.

But once the lockdown began, the prices of masks, which are in high demand, were inflated.

The worst price inflation at 261% was on surgical face masks which went from R43.47 to R156.95 for a pack of 50. The prices don’t include tax. The five-pack of masks saw an increase of 43% from R13.27 to R19.03.

Bonakele said: “People who sell these essential products ought to appreciate that these are literally saving lives right now. They shouldn’t be exploitative and take advantage of cash-strapped consumers during the worst time in our history. We will spare no effort in protecting the consumer.”

Dis-Chem has, however, denied that it inflated prices.

“Dis-Chem categorically denies these allegations.

“It confirms that its pricing is within regulated guidelines and states it does not engage in price-gouging or excessive price-fixing. It is examining the specific charges and allegations and will respond in due course,” the company said.

Since the start of the national lockdown, the commission has been busy with price-gouging investigations.

Other shops found raising prices include the Spar supermarket at Silver Lakes in Pretoria for inflating the price of Dettol, Checkers Hyper in Kempton Park, and Makro in Durban for inflated toilet paper prices.