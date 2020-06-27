Competition: Win with Newtown Junction and The Star

Newtown Junction commemorated the youth of yesterday and celebrated the youth of today through the #NTJ4THEYOUTH June 16 virtual concert. The virtual concert took place on June 16 between 12-5pm with a lineup like no other for pure enjoyment,celebration and commemoration. The brand also gave away prizes to students and youth who participated and engaged through uniform and graduation gown image submissions as event RSVPs. For this initiative and virtual concert, Newtown Junction partnered with Secrets Of House Media to empower, give back to artists whilst celebrating the graduates and learners who couldn’t celebrate their momentous achievements during the lockdown. This was also to commemorate the youth who passed and those who still live as they fought for the youth of today. This concert was performance based and aimed at giving back to the youth and students through the simple social mechanic below, seeing them possibly walk away with items that will equip them for the future.

To RSVP students had to upload a picture of themselves in their uniform or make-shift graduation gown and then tag Newtown Junction and The Star using the hashtag #NTJ4TheYouth. Entrants still stand a chance to win one of five Grocery Vouchers to the value of R1000 or one of 10 tablets valued at R1700 and a modem with 5GB data and some Score energy drinks.

The performances came from the likes of DBN Gogo, Lebza The Villain, Zan D and many more talented artists on June 16 from 12-5pm on all the Newton Junction social media platforms.

Graduates or learners who missed out on participating in this initiative, Newtown Junction has extended the giveaway through a different social mechanic, see how to enter below:

Simply upload a video of yourself on your timeline reciting your graduation or acceptance speech, tagging @thestar_news @newtownjunction using the hashtag #NTJ4TheYouth and you could also stand a chance to win one of these amazing gifts that will get you geared up on starting your business, assist with studies or sending your CV.

All the best to those who entered and good luck to the new entrants! All winners will be announced on Tuesday June 30.

The virtual show is also available for viewing here.