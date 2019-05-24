Peter Paul Ngwenya outside Randburg Magistrates Court. Picture: Bhekikhaya Mabaso African News Agency (ANA)

Being called a QwaQwa k****r by a fellow black person could not have impaired the dignity of businessman Fani Titi because he understood the context of the utterances against him, a court has heard.



Advocate Benny Buthelezi, lawyer for Peter-Paul Ngwenya – who is facing criminal charges for labelling Titi a k****r – argued in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court yesterday that Titi would have acted instantly against his client if he was genuinely hurt by the utterances. Buthelezi was delivering his closing arguments in the trial. Prosecutor Yusuf Baba closed the State’s case on Wednesday.





Baba sought to convince the court that a black person could be held as criminally liable as a white person for hurling the k-word at a black person. Ngwenya sent Titi, a business partner with whom he was squabbling over money, an angry SMS in 2016 and called him the k-word.





Circumstantial evidence before the court indicated strongly that Titi understood the context in which he was addressed as a “QwaQwa k****r” and was not genuinely offended, Buthelezi said.





This context was that he was behaving like a Bantustan leader who was willing to sell out fellow blacks and collaborate with whites for his benefit. Ngwenya testified earlier in the trial that he had squabbled with Titi because he “stole” his shares and shared them with a white lawyer.





The crimen injuria charge was added to the case by the National Prosecuting Authority after studying the docket. Baba told the court that this was standard practice.





Said Buthelezi: “(Titi) didn’t feel offended because he understood the context. He says (in his own affidavit) I’m being categorised as a person who only thinks for himself, who’s got an apartheid mentality.”

It was reasonable to expect Titi to open a case immediately when he received the SMS because he had been shown to have a penchant to tackle Ngwenya legally, said Buthelezi.





“Titi is legally represented at all times. He doesn’t pursue this charge, why?” Buthelezi asked.





Titi had taken advantage of the situation when a prosecutor decided to include the crimen injuria charge.





Magistrate Pravina Rugoonandan reserved judgment.

