Concern over four new cholera cases in Gauteng

Johannesburg – The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) says that since the last update on February 28, 2023, four new cholera cases have been reported. According to the NICD, all the new cases were detected in Gauteng over the last week and have been classified as indigenous cases. None reported recent travel (international or local), and there was no evidence of a direct link to imported cases.

"Three of the new cases are in the City of Johannesburg and are adults who participated in the same traditional healing ritual. One case is in Ekurhuleni: a 10-year-old child with no history of travel and no apparent links to other cases. All new cases are recovering. “In total, 10 confirmed cholera cases, including one death, have been reported since February 5, 2023. All cases are in Gauteng Province; no confirmed cases have been reported in other provinces. “The cases range in age from 10 to 50 years. In eight cases, vibrio cholerae was isolated from stool or rectal swab specimens and further characterised as toxigenic vibrio cholerae O1 serotype ogawa; two cases were negative on culture and diagnosed by PCR tests.

“All isolates have tested susceptible to ciprofloxacin and azithromycin," said the Institute. The institute also added that while there is an ongoing risk for imported cases following travel from other African countries currently experiencing cholera outbreaks (especially Malawi, Mozambique, Zambia, and Zimbabwe), the increasing number of locally acquired indigenous cases was very concerning. "It is critical that healthcare workers and laboratorians consider and test for cholera in persons with acute watery diarrhoea, even in the absence of a travel history or a link to known cases.