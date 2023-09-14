Concern over lack of response to school placement offers

Johannesburg - The Gauteng Department of Education says that while they acknowledge that about 46% of Grade 1 and 8 learners have been placed in schools, it remains a worry that 71 775 parents have not responded to placement offers. According to the department, applicants with offers not accepted within seven school days will be placed at the school with a placement offer closest to the parents’ home address after the seventh day.

The department reminded parents that applicants were ranked for placement according to the regulated admissions criteria in the following order up to the capacity of each school: Home address within the school feeder zone closest to the school

Siblings in Grade 1-7 or 8-11 only.

Previous school in the feeder zone of the school applied to. They further said that when all applicants in the above categories were placed, placement offers would be released to applicants in the following categories in the order outlined below, up to the capacity of each school with available space: Work address within the school feeder zone.

Home address within 30km.

Home address beyond 30km.

Parents with incomplete applications (no documents or no valid proof of residence) will be able to select a school with available space from December 11. According to the department, applicants with complete applications and no placement offers are advised to remain calm, as offers are issued daily until all applicants with complete applications are placed.

“Parents are urged to view the placement offer calmly and carefully to ensure that no mistakes are made,” said the department. They also pointed out that parents and guardians who applied for 2024 online admissions must be patient if they have not yet received placement offers. “The placement process is currently in progress and will continue until every learner is successfully placed,” said the department.