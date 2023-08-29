Concern over police killings after 31 officers killed in three months

Johannesburg - The SAPS has expressed concern after 31 police officers have been killed in just three months. This has again forced police unions to call for President Cyril Ramaphosa to declare police killings treason as a matter of urgency.

The unions questioned how many more police had to be killed before it could be declared the highest offence. SAPS national spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said: “A total of 31 police officers have died on and off duty in the past three months. The SAPS management is concerned by the ongoing killings and attacks on police officers.” She said the police were urged not to hesitate to act, and that they must be extra vigilant.

“If force is required, it must at all times be necessary, reasonable and proportional. We are pleading with our members to not die with the resources and tools they have been given,” Mathe said. The South African Policing Union (Sapu) said it was disturbed by the number of officers killed. Spokesperson Lesiba Thobakgale said: “We have been on record and are placing it again that the president must declare police killings as treason as a matter of urgency. How many more police officers are supposed to be killed before it is declared treason?

“The SAPS must give state protection to members when they are faced with danger to their lives, in order for our members to be able to act when faced with life-threatening situations.” Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya was contacted for comment; however, he had not responded by the time of publication. Last week, the Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) hosted a policing indaba with the aim of bringing together leading academic scientists, researchers, practitioners and other professionals to discuss concerns and practical challenges encountered.

The occasion brought together the leadership of Popcru, representing about 150 000 members organised within the SAPS, the Department of Correctional Services, Traffic Department and other agencies of the Department of Transport. Popcru national spokesperson Richard Mamabolo said: “The Indaba also observed with grave concern the continual attacks and killings of law enforcement officers. We also expressed that a lack of adequate personnel and resources among the components of the criminal justice system, including a lack of integrated systems, impedes the objective of effectively preventing crime in the country.” The indaba resolved and declared that:

◆ Call for a legislative amendment to declare the killing and attacks of law enforcement treason. ◆ Call for complete restructuring and transformation of the criminal justice system for the effective implementation of ideal policing and corrections. ◆ Law enforcement officers should be provided with an official residential area (barracks) to enhance safety and restore their dignity.