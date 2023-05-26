Deputy Minister at the Department of Employment and Labour, Boitumelo Moloi, said that the department had noted with concern that agricultural and mining sector employers were comfortable in employing undocumented foreign nationals.
The deputy minister rejected perceptions that South African are lazy.
She said this while delivering her keynote address to an Employers Session that was held at Kuruman Lodge, in Kuruman yesterday (Friday).
Moloi said that there was a misconception that South Africans were lazy, resulting in employers hiring undocumented foreign nationals.
“This perception is not true. Farm murders are made worse, because these undocumented foreign nationals cannot be traced and or found as we do not have their details," Moloi said.
She added that the National Migration Policy would assist with the regulation of employment of foreign nationals. She called on employers to engage with the government.
“We need to talk to each other. You must tell us what you want from our learning institutions.”
She warned employers about the dangers of high levels of unemployment among the youth in the country. She said youth unemployment was a time bomb.
“Imagine what will happen if, one day, the youth decide to close your workplaces where you employ undocumented foreign nationals? The situation will be terrible," said Moloi
Moloi added that the department had no intention to penalise undocumented foreign nationals, rather would like to assist them in complying with the laws of the country.
She urged them to call the department if they were in doubt or needed assistance.