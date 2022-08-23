Concern that Idols SA might have lost its once-mighty mojo

When the Idols made new changes on the show after Unathi Nkayi and Randall Abrahams’s departure, many viewers hoped there would be a new spark of entertainment. Instead, things seem to be downhill. Reports say the past few months since the launch of the new season saw scores of viewers seemingly withdraw from watching the show.

Idols introduced the acclaimed actress Thembi Seete, rapper-producer extraordinaire JR Bogopa and also brought back Somizi to the judging sit. The new panel does not seem to have made any effect on enticing viewers evoking questions around bringing back Nkayi and Abrahams to revive the show. According to entertainment reporter Phil Mphela the show’s ratings have plummeted drastically.

“Season 18’s debut month has been a lukewarm affair. The intro of new judges and the return of Somizi seems to have not lured disinterested viewers back. The new season peaked at 744k viewers during July.” He also said: “To be fair, ratings have dropped for most shows, across the TV landscape, especially in the titles that have been around for a while. That said, the failure of Idols SA to recover its more than 1 million viewers per episode streak is significant. Idols SA should be concerned.” It is also worth noting that the entire television terrain has seen a large withdrawal of audiences resulting in the cancellation of some favourite shows.

