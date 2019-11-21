Concerns that Lesufi's plan to increase classroom sizes will burden teachers









Tinsley Manor Primary School in Velani township, Itete, in KwaDukuza (Stanger), is forced to fit as many as 120 pupils into a classroom. File Picture: North Coast Courier Parents have raised concerns over the Gauteng Education Department's plans to increase Grade 1 and 8 class intakes next year to accommodate unplaced learners. This week, the department announced that it was working with schools to increase capacity to accommodate the unplaced Grade 1 and 8 learners for the 2020 academic year. But parents are worried that the big class numbers would mean their children get less attention from teachers. “The whole point of applying on time to schools is so that the children are not overcrowded, and they get proper attention from their teachers. So why now does the department want our children to be accommodated in large classrooms or in mobile classrooms,” said one parent, Thembi Hadebe, whose son has still not been placed. The department has instead said schools will not be overcrowded as the numbers will be closely monitored. It declined to say what numbers would cap the teacher-learner ratio.

Schools that are oversubscribed will also be provided with mobile classrooms.

“The department has identified some schools in affected areas which will be assisted with the provision of mobile classrooms. We will also partner with independent schools to accommodate excess learners from our public schools accordingly, in consultation with respective parents,” said Gauteng education spokesperson Steve Mabona.

The department said it would also introduce English and Afrikaans as the language of teaching and learning in under-subscribed township schools. More teachers would be deployed to the schools.

Mabona said there was no need for parents to worry. “Each school will tell us by how much they can increase their intake. We are interacting with them and we will not force them to take more numbers than they can cope with,” Mabona said.

Paul Colditz, chief executive of the Federation for School Governing Bodies, said: “In terms of the law the maximum number of learners in the classroom has to be 40. It will be unlawful to force schools to have more than 40 learners.

“At this stage of the year, the capacity for schools has been signed off by the department, and it will be irresponsible to accommodate more learners.”

Colditz said sending mobile classrooms would also not be good enough.

“There are a lot of safety risks associated with that. Will the schools have enough ablution facilities, will there be enough security at the schools?”

Mabona said some of the schools that have agreed to increase their capacity include the Vaal High School, which had a capacity of 250 and has agreed to take in an additional 100 learners.

Two schools in the high-pressure Centurion area: Valhalla Primary School and Centurion High School in Tshwane each had space for 160 learners and they have agreed to accept an additional 170 learners.

The newly opened Soshanguve East High School had the capacity for 160 Grade 8s and that has now been increased with 40 more learners.

Afrikaanse Hoër Meisieskool Pretoria added an additional 100 learners to their original 220 girls admitted.

Mabona said they were also initiating the process of merging single-medium schools with low-learner enrolments to open English-medium schools in high-pressure zones.

This week, the department said they have placed 267611 learners and about 14000 have still not been placed, despite applying on time.

All the learners are supposed to be placed by the end of this month.

Despite this, organisations like AfriForum are baying for Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi’s scalp and want him fired for messing up the online application system.

“The MEC believes schools should merge to create full English- medium schools.

"It's not that simple and will not solve the problem of too few schools in Gauteng,” said AfriForum education manager Carien Bloem.