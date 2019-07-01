File photo

The state has been given 24 months to fix laws that require foreign spouses of South Africans to travel to their home countries to renew visas, separating them from their families and children. In a majority judgment on Friday, the Constitutional Court ruled that the requirement by Home Affairs was constitutionally invalid.

The apex court ruled in favour of the application brought by James Tomlinson, a British citizen and permanent resident of South Africa, and his wife Sarah Nandutu, a Ugandan citizen.

South African citizen Christakis Ttofalli and his life partner Illias Demerlis, a Greek citizen, were the other applicants against Home Affairs.

Tomlinson married Nandutu two months after she entered the country in 2015 on a visitor’s visa.

Rejection of Nandutu’s spousal visa application also meant their son’s birth could not be registered. The child joined thousands who were born in the country, but rendered stateless.

Ttofalli was in a “life partnership” and started cohabiting with Demerlis within three months of her arrival from Greece.

The couples argued that the law requiring the foreign spouses to travel back to their home country for a visa application disrupted family life.

In the case of Nandutu, her child would have had to be without his mother during the period she travelled back to Uganda and waited for the visa application to be processed.

Opposing the applications, Home Affairs said its requirements were designed to prevent people from fraudulently overstaying in South Africa.

Otherwise, foreigners would be able to enter South Africa on a visitor’s visa and easily remain on a permanent basis, provided that they marry a citizen or permanent resident, it said.