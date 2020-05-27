ConCourt rules against woman's bid to have post-nuptial contract declared valid

A landmark Constitutional Court ruling has declared that a post-nuptial contract entered into by parties married out of community of property and without court supervision is not valid and enforceable. Post-nuptial contracts, common in other countries, differ from ante-nuptial contracts in that they are entered into after the couple is married. A Mpumalanga woman failed to convince the Concourt that her loss in another court set a precedent that will entrap all spouses married out of community of property to ante-nuptial contracts they can’t amend. AM, from Mbombela, has been pushing for a post-nuptial agreement she and her ex-husband, HM, entered into at home and without court supervision to be declared valid and enforceable. AM and HM were married out of community of property in 1993. Less than a month before HM filed for divorce in 2014, AM gave him a contract intended to set aside the ante-nuptial contract to sign.

The post-nuptial contract, which HM signed, stated that AM would be entitled to half of his estate. It also said: “I confirm that I will maintain her as my finances allow in the same way as she is currently used to and will pay 50% of my net income/dividends and pension to her every month.”

The parties have disputed the circumstances that led to HM signing the agreement. He maintained under oath that he signed under duress, saying he acted to keep peace in the house as AM approached him with threats and aggression. AM’s version, which was corroborated by their minor daughter, was that HM signed the document without any hesitation or objection.

The pair have been back and forth in courts over the validity of the agreement. The Mbombela Regional Court described the agreement as an absurdity and ruled in HM’s favour.

AM enjoyed victory at the North Gauteng High Court, which found that the agreement constituted a settlement agreement.

But the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) cancelled AM’s victory, ruling that she failed to prove that the agreement was concluded in contemplation of divorce proceedings.

It accepted HM’s evidence that the agreement came before the parties contemplated divorce.

AM took the matter to the apex court, where she argued that it was common for parties married out of community of property to conclude various agreements and that the SCA’s judgment will affect those agreements.

It was probable that “unscrupulous” spouses would seek to escape the contractual obligations they wilfully entered into post-nuptial, AM contended.

HM told the Concourt there was no merit in the argument that this matter will have far-reaching consequences.

He described AM’s litigation as “a desperate attempt to get another bite at the cherry”.

In a unanimous judgment penned by Justice Nonkosi Mhlantla, the Concourt ruled against AM.

Justice Mhlantla pointed out that the SCA ruling only pertained to post-nuptial agreements entered into without court supervision.

“In my view, the applicant’s attack on the judgment of the SCA is misplaced,” she said.

“A proper interpretation and analysis of the judgment reveals that the SCA did not prescribe a bar on all agreements between spouses married out of community of property.

“The finding only relates to this agreement, whose terms appeared to have the effect of changing the parties’ matrimonial regime without being sanctioned by a court order.

“It did not affect the parties’ capacity to contract in respect of other agreements,” Justice Mhlantla said.