Former drug addict Itumeleng Selepe. Picture: Karen Sandison African News Agency (ANA)

From getting arrested to doing drugs, sex, alcohol and job hopping because of an addiction that was bigger than him, to finding his calling and purpose in the chaos. This is the story of Itumeleng Selepe, who had to lose everything to find something more worthy than material riches.

The 34-year-old Lyndhurst based man's story started in 2004, and he says at the time he was just a functional user of cocaine. “After matric, I left Limpopo to come study Marketing at UJ, and I got introduced to drugs by a friend. The funny thing is I took it when I was drinking. So what happens is, it literally eliminates the drunkenness. You can go for seven days drinking in a row and still be sober, so that is why I did it,” says Selepe.

The former radio host, marketer and salesman says he was addicted for 11 years and this will be his fifth clean year.

“In 2007, after finishing my studies, I started working as a salesperson, and it was quite stressful, so I needed some form of coping mechanism,” he says, adding that in 2009, his drug usage was at its peak.

“I was working in radio. Because the drugs keep you up, you are wide awake for five days, and only sleep for two. At this stage, I was literally using R2 000 a week, but I was earning R4000 a month.”

Selepe says the common factors about druggies is that they are very smart, calculating and manipulative and so he always made a plan to feed his addiction.

“It is either you are pawning stuff or stealing, but you always make a plan,” he says.

In one job, he lasted for only 10 minutes. Although he went to the interview sober, he was high on his first day. His reason for not being intoxicated during the interview was because it was a “rest” day.

“I walked in and got introduced, and the HR person looked at me, and knew instantly that there is something not right with me. My nose would bleed, and it was almost as if my nose was rotting from the inside because if you stood next to me, there would be a foul smell coming from my nose,” he says.

He then continued his radio journey at Jacaranda FM, Highveld Stereo and 702, and this is how he continued to feed his addiction, by stealing and selling the companies’ items.

In 2010 and 2011 he worked at MTN for six months, and said his superiors realised he had a problem.

“We did activations, and I'd be under performing because I'd be so tired from selling laptops and phones on the side. Now people have noticed my pattern and behaviour,” he says.

He recalls a day when he got arrested for drunk driving shortly before a meeting with stakeholders and went on to take drugs in his cell as police had not searched him.

“From then onwards, I literally do not remember anything about my life - I think that is when I slipped into depression. Nothing worked out. How can God give you all the blessings when you're sniffing it up? I knew my drug dealer's numbers by heart because I constantly sold my phone. It got so bad that my dealer ended up running away from me, but I would always find him.”

Selepe says he first went for a four week programme at a rehabilitation centre in 2012. However, that was not fruitful. “I don't know what it is, but it was not working. Ten minutes after coming out, I was high again. As a druggie, you just don't care, and so, I destroyed a lot of lives,” he says.

Selepe felt the time was too short to heal from such a deep-rooted problem, more especially integrating into a society where people do not trust nor want to be associated with one.

“I am 35 and I still don't have kids. Do you know why? Because my thing could not get up. I lost my house and fiancée because of drugs. When I came out, I came with a bang. The reason people overdose is because they are looking for the first high feeling, and it will never come back."

In 2015 he was taken to a rehab church in Pretoria and that is where his life changed.

“This is the twist. My addiction was so bad that they actually had to chain me up. I was in shackles because they thought I would escape. I did three months there and hated it. You get a mentor and you explore your spiritual side. I've been clean ever since,” he says.

He used the last four years to work on himself, and it was only at the beginning of this year that he was moved to start an organisation called Word on the Street after seeing a boy taking nyaope on Rissik Street in the Johannesburg CBD.

As soon as he got into a taxi that day, he created a Facebook page and within a week he had made contact with an addict who needed help.

“If I was doing drugs and I'm ignoring this epidemic, who's going to do anything about it? So I saw this boy with a needle in his hand, that's where I started.

“I am not a counsellor or a trained professional, but an addict knows an addict, and so I sympathise with them.

“I have a friend who disappeared in China because he planned to be a mule. Some of my friends died, some are still hooked, and I know for sure that 'Word on the Street' is my reason to live - to change lives,” he says.

Initially he wanted to save just that one child but his organisation has reached 21 former drug addicts. You can connect with him on Facebook by liking his page titled “Word on the Street - a alcohol and drug free society movement”.

The Star or Independent Media doesn't endorse any of the rehabilitation facilities Word on the Street may refer addicts to.