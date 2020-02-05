Congolese fugitive accused of R271m laboratory services fraud appears in court









Picture: Succo/Pixabay The fugitive fingered in an alleged R271million fraud at the National Health Laboratory Services (NHLS) received a lucrative contract with Eskom while on the run for suspected large-scale looting. Pierre Kapia Pietersen appeared in the Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crimes Court, sitting in Palm Ridge on Tuesday, after more than two years of avoiding the law since he skipped his R100000 bail in September 2017. Sources close to the investigation told The Star this week that Pietersen, who is originally from the DR Congo but is now a South African citizen after marrying a citizen, was able to waltz in and out of the country and evade authorities despite his name being flagged as a fugitive. Pietersen is facing three charges at the moment for a then R20m security contract in 2015 his company Blue Future Internet and Surveillance received from the NHLS after allegedly forging documents purporting to be from two Eskom employees whose names are known to The Star. “In his capacity as a director of Blue Future, Pietersen submitted falsified documents to the NHLS in support for a bid to secure a contract (tender), which was advertised by the NHLS.

“The documents purported to be letters of reference issued by employees of Eskom and further purported to serve as proof that Blue Future had rendered certain services to Eskom,” reads the charge sheet, which The Star has seen.

“The documents submitted by Pietersen in his capacity as a director of Blue Future were not genuine in that they were not issued by the employees of Eskom”

According to an investigative note dated September 2017, the initial R20m NHLS had now been inflated to R71m paid to Blue Future, which has received a further R200m in the more than two years since Pietersen has been on the run.

Well-placed sources have revealed that the alleged fraudster was able to come and go as he pleased in South Africa; with his last exit to Lubumbashi in the DRC being last Wednesday.

Pietersen was finally nabbed on Monday at OR Tambo International Airport, before his appearance on Tuesday.

However, insiders revealed this week that despite having used Eskom employees in his alleged NHLS graft, Pietersen was still able to land a lucrative contract with the state-owned company to install sophisticated security systems at the parastatal’s Komati Power Station in Mpumalanga.

“Investigators are still trying to quantify the total value of the Eskom contract at Komati. But Eskom has confirmed having a contract with Pietersen,” said an insider, who asked to remain anonymous.

The Star sent detailed questions to Eskom’s media desk, which acknowledged receipt thereof and indicated it would respond. Eskom had not responded at the time of going to print.

The Star had also sent questions to the national Department of Health regarding the alleged bungling at the NHLS, which has led to a raft of suspensions for senior officials.

The Health Department had not responded at the time of going to print.

The Star ran a series of articles last year regarding alleged shenanigans at the country's laboratories.

These included the Braamfontein, Joburg, lab that is saddled with samples, some from criminal cases dating back to 2005 which have yet to be analysed and concluded, according to a February 2019 internal memorandum which The Star has seen.

A Department of Labour investigative report from October 2018 recommended the closure of the Pretoria Forensic Lab for a slew of alleged health hazards, including exposed chemicals and fridges that did not work.