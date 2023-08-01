Connie pays tribute to late Shona on second anniversary of his untimely death

Johannesburg - It has been two years since Connie Ferguson lost her husband, Shona Ferguson, and she continues to share their fond memories, appreciating the precious times they had spent together. Ferguson took to Instagram to mark the second anniversary since his death, which left their followers reeling in shock.

“My love. I can’t believe today marks the second anniversary of your transition. Time has become so strange to comprehend. You’re still so alive in my heart, in my mind, and in the memories we shared. “I still feel your presence so much, but the thought of never seeing you in your physical form again overwhelms me from time to time. “But the Lord has cuddled me and our beautiful family in His arms, and we continue to move, to hope, and to dream. Psalm 73:26.

“My flesh and my heart faileth; but God is the strength of my heart and my portion forever. “I hold on to this Psalm every time I need to remember where my strength comes from. Thank you for teaching me to believe, because that is the only reason I’m still standing today. 1. 4.” In the post she shared, she also pointed out that the family still travel and do interesting things they used to do while he was with them.

“We still do a lot of the things we did together: travel with the family, eat your favourite food, play your favourite music, dance, and laugh! Yes, we laugh a lot! And every time we do, we can literally hear the echo of your laughter in the midst of ours! You are just an unforgettable man! “Truly one of a kind. God loved me so much that he gave me you, and although it seems like it was only for 20 years, it was for eternity, because a love like ours never dies.” Connie, whose husband died in July 2021, has also been vocal about mental health on social media, revealing that exercise helps keep problems at bay.

In another post shared with her followers on Instagram, she lauded exercising, speaking candidly about its effect on her mental health. “Exercise is good for so many different reasons, but the reason I commit even when I don’t feel like it is because of its effect on my mental health. “It’s been years since I’ve been off antidepressants, and even in the most challenging times, I managed to stay off.