Content creator Snikiwe Mhlongo clears up misleading claims about speeding incident

Renowned content creator Snikiwe ‘Sni’ Mhlongo has taken to social media to clear the air on the allegations surrounding her suspected speeding incident in the Fourways area, which has been a subject of speculation online. On her Instagram account, Mhlongo recounted the events that unfolded on November 7, when she was detained by the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) on suspicion of exceeding the speed limit.

Addressing a wave of misinformation, Mhlongo revealed that the claims of her being intoxicated at the time of her detainment are unfounded, stating emphatically that she does not consume alcohol. She also expressed her discontent with how the situation has been portrayed in the media, stating: “I feel it is the perfect time to finally address the recent allegations that were first published by media outlet City Press on November 13, 2024 by journalist Mduduzi Nonyane.” While Mhlongo admits to being detained, she stressed that the details provided by the media were grossly exaggerated and misleading.

“I was NOT arrested for driving at 180 km/h in a 60 km/h zone, as the mentioned journalist has falsely claimed whilst quoting an unnamed police officer,” she articulated. Furthermore, she denied having refused to comply with law enforcement due to her celebrity status, clarifying: “I do not even consider myself one in everyday life.” Mhlongo also refuted claims that she was tested for alcohol or charged with driving under the influence. “I want to point out that indeed I do not consume alcohol,” she said.