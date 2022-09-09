Contractor told to pay a bribe or to forget about fibre permits

The internet fibre optic business has become a war zone with bribery allegations being the order of the day. The MD of Ralwela Construction and Intellisense Technologies, Thando Dotyeni, and other sub-contractors installing fibre home connectivity in the Vaal staged a sit-in at the offices of Emfuleni Municipality following accusations of soliciting bribes and a failure to approve their wayleave permits.

Ralwela Construction is one of the contractors approved and contracted by Vumatel to roll out fibre connectivity in the township of Sebokeng and Sharpville, but gang violence and branch politics have hampered the work of fibre connections. In 2020, Ralwela successfully completed its fibre-to-home roll-out project in Protea Glen, and has in the past worked on many similar projects, but Dotyeni has accused officials of the Department of Roadworks in the municipality of systematic exclusion following six months of applying for the permits with no success. Dotyeni says a municipal official told him to “organise R2 million in cash or forget about the permits”. Dotyeni said Ralwela had been applying for approval of its wayleave permit since March, but without success. He said every time they corrected their paperwork, another omission was pointed out and they would get turned away. It is these alleged technicalities that have frustrated him and other service providers contracted under him.

Dotyeni said he was frustrated by corrupt officials whose work should be to support and encourage black service providers, and not suppress them through unnecessary red tape and bribery. "It takes three weeks to four weeks for wayleave permits to be approved. However, having begun to apply for the permits in March, we have yet to be approved, yet a company that applied after us was approved. When we compared our application with theirs, we realised that they were approved and yet we were not approved. "What we have also picked up is that the same company is not using their own Icasa certificate, while we are using our own certificate, and their way lease has already expired while they are still retained on the project. This has led us to believe that the officials are working with this company," Dotyeni told The Star during a sit-in at the municipal offices.

Dotyeni added that he had been in contact with officials, including the mayor and municipal manager, to raise some of the issues affecting him and some of the local sub-contractors who were responsible for the installation of fibre infrastructure in Sharpville, Sebokeng and other townships within Emfuleni Municipality. He said he had had no joy as they they had been ignored or told to come back the following day. On Wednesday they were at the offices, but no one came to address them and yesterday (on Thursday) they staged yet another sit-in to get the officials to address their issues, but they failed to arrive. "This is frustrating and is a deliberate tactic aimed at taking us out of business," he said.

Dotyeni said he had in the past tried to get the officials of the department to heed their issues, but their cries continued to fall on deaf ears. He added that Thabiso Masekela, services manager for the roadworks and transport department at Emfuleni Municipality, and Refilwe Mokgosi, who is the executive director at Emfuleni Municipality, were not addressing their issues. "I confronted Thabiso and informed him about our suspicion that they are working with the preferred contractor at our expense. I even took the matter up with the municipal manager, and after promises to sort the issue out, they never got back to us," he said. Dotyeni added that following numerous attempt to ensure compliance, they had been forced to continue working, even without the municipal approval of their wayleave permits.

"We can't stop work as a result of corrupt officials who do not care about the work we do and the number of jobs and opportunities that come as a result of the roll-out. We have since taken a decision that we will go ahead with the Sharpville project with or without the approval of wayleave permits," he said. Buti Tlayitlayi, who is subcontracted by Ralwela to install fibre in Sharpville, echoed Dotyeni's sentiments, saying they were rejected over small and petty administrative issues. "One of the biggest headaches is having to come to the municipal offices every day and be told that one item of our wayleave application is missing. We are losing time on petty issues that the officials should be approving or telling us to correct at once. As soon as you think everything in your way leave is good, they pick another issue to sort out," Tlayitlayi said.

Seribitso said the municipality did not have a contract with any one fibre service provider, and refused to answer allegations of colluding with a preferred service providers. "We do not have a contract with any contractor who is installing fibre. We had a meeting with those people in my office and I explained the wayleave application process. If you want more information, speak to our spokesperson," Seribitso said. Mokgosi promised to return our calls as soon as he was out of a meeting.