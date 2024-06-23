Controversial artist ruffles feathers with whites ‘suck black artists’ blood’ comments

On Saturday, during a panel discussion on the country’s 30 years of democracy as part of “We the Purple” exhibition held at the Unisa Art Gallery, controversy-prone visual artist, Ayanda Mabulu, called out white people and other institutions for sucking the creative talents of black artists. Mabulu, who in 2017 caught media attention due to his descriptive portrayal of former president Jacob Zuma’s genitalia, said he chooses to cease being an artist while white people continue to control the industry.

“I cease to be an artist as long as white people continue to suck the blood of black artists and their creativity. “It is these institutions that teach how to speak and how to create and so, we miss things because we use their accent and language to articulate our struggle. “We are forced to conform and speak to the agenda of the day and this has nothing to do with style. But it’s in the hands of white people and ... and we still come here and they treat us like spiritual slaves,“ he said.

Mabulu said artists like himself who speak out against issues are blackballed by the industry. “It’s so important that we speak because if we do not speak, our hands will continue being tied up by white people. It is disappointing that our works are in the hands of white people who treat us like creative and spiritual monkeys,“ he said. However, many disagreed with Mabulu’s divisive comments, with art critic Percy Mabandu and Blessing Ngobeni indicating that South African art has a role to play in furthering the country’s democratic ideals.