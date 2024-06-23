Controversial artist ruffles feathers with whites ‘suck black artists’ blood’ comments

On Saturday, during a panel discussion on the country’s 30 years of democracy as part of “We the Purple” exhibition held at the Unisa Art Gallery, controversy-prone visual artist, Ayanda Mabulu, called out white people and other institutions for sucking the creative talents of black artists.
Mabulu, who in 2017 caught media attention due to his descriptive portrayal of former president Jacob Zuma’s genitalia, said he chooses to cease being an artist while white people continue to control the industry.
“I cease to be an artist as long as white people continue to suck the blood of black artists and their creativity.
“It is these institutions that teach how to speak and how to create and so, we miss things because we use their accent and language to articulate our struggle.
“We are forced to conform and speak to the agenda of the day and this has nothing to do with style. But it’s in the hands of white people and ... and we still come here and they treat us like spiritual slaves,“ he said.
Mabulu said artists like himself who speak out against issues are blackballed by the industry.
“It’s so important that we speak because if we do not speak, our hands will continue being tied up by white people. It is disappointing that our works are in the hands of white people who treat us like creative and spiritual monkeys,“ he said.
However, many disagreed with Mabulu’s divisive comments, with art critic Percy Mabandu and Blessing Ngobeni indicating that South African art has a role to play in furthering the country’s democratic ideals.
Ngobeni said through his art career, he ensures that he ploughs back into the community and industry and uses his voice as an artists to tackle social issues.
“I will continue to use my craft as an instrument of change and it might be more individual, but buying land and investing in young artists is my way of trying to change the landscape,” he said.
The exhibition, titled “We the Purple”, is currently showcasing selected artworks by artists such as Mary Sibande, Talia Ramikwalan, Tracey Rose, Nkhensani Rihlampfu, Tony Gum, Ruth Motau, Stephanie Conradie, Lefifi Tladi, Marianne Podlashuk, Tommy Motswai, Jodi Bieber, and Berni Searle.
The Star