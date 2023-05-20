Controversial Bishop Zondo’s rape trial to continue, after rat disturbed court proceedings

A NUMBER of controversial Rivers of Living Waters ministries church members were seen pacing and praying, some doing so in tongues, in support of Bishop Bafana Zondo outside the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria yesterday. According to reports, on Thursday Zondo’s trial started with court officials, with the help of brave journalists, searching for a rat at court room GA, after it was spotted running around.

Those who claimed to have seen the rodent said it was big when asked to describe it. “Officials looked for the rat but unfortunately it was not found. The search led to a delay of proceedings, and courtrooms had to be changed. We had to move from court GA to GD in order for a witness to give testimony, but today (Friday) we went back. The rat was never found,” a journalist who was there said. Zondo has been widely accused of magic.

In 2012 there were massive protests at his church, with many accusing him of witchcraft and abuse. Then the victims started coming out leading to the court case. Until it got to where it is this week.

Spiritual healer, teacher, and trained sangoma Gogo and Reverend Dineo Ndlanzi, said most charismatic churches delve in witchcraft. She said they are the ones who do their work in the dark world which is why their congregants are so obedient and oblivious to some of the toxicity and some of the things that they do. “One thing I have never hidden about the men of God because they are the ones who say people should not be going to people who are healers, people should not be dreaming and connecting to ancestors are the very same ones who actually go and do things against their congregations because they don’t want them to connect with their dreams.

“Remember dreams are messages from the ancestral spiritual world. They don’t want them to come see people like us because they know that by connecting with people like us we are going to be able to tell them dubious things,” said Ndlanzi. She further said: “I have had certain pastors come to ask me if I had anything to make their churches bigger and their congregants to respect them more.” Ndlanzi said for both men of God and ordinary people, witchcraft existed.

“Just because one does not believe in it doesn’t mean it does not exist. “We look at things like when there is an unexplainable occurrence, things like all of a sudden a rat appears, that's a caution. When suddenly things were going this way and they start to go south, it’s not going in favour of those who came and laid charges against one. “People use muthi to manipulate a situation. Muthi is meant to restore and make well. So when you use muthi to manipulate, you are delving in the dark side because you are not willing to take accountability for your actions. I personally don’t work with people who are facing such charges because if feel like I’d be sending monsters back to the community,“ said Ndlanzi.

Today (Friday) members were holding placards written “Hands off Archbishop Zondo.” Zondo is alleged to have sexually abused some of his female congregants as early as September 2016. In total, Zondo is accused of raping seven women and trying to bribe one to drop the case.