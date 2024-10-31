Controversy continues to simmer around Chidimma as she gears for Miss Universe

Chidimma Adetshina, a former Miss SA contender, is in the spotlight as controversy continues to simmer. Adetshina, who is now representing Nigeria in Miss Universe, is preparing to compete despite being embroiled in a heated nationality dispute.

However, there have been rising requests and a petition for the pageant to cancel her registration following news that the Department of Home Affairs annulled the IDs of Anabela Rungo, her mother, and Adetshina by court order. In a letter to Miss Universe, Progressive Forces for South Africa (PFSA), a group well-known for combating illegal migration and advocating for accountability, demands that her admission to this esteemed competition be revoked. The letter reads: We are truly excited about the upcoming edition of the biggest event in the pageant industry, since a Miss Universe crown is a career-defining moment for a title holder from different corners of the world. Even though we are excited, we are greatly concerned about Miss Universe Nigeria, Chidimma Adetshina, whose mother, Anabela Rungo, has been found guilty of committing identity fraud prior to participating in Miss Universe Nigeria.

“A well-known activist, Kwena Molekwa, risked her own life and that of her team, working tirelessly to gather the facts regarding this contestant. The South African public was shocked with stories of identity fraud, drug dealing, and a variety of other heinous crimes connected to the mentioned contestant and her family. “The Department of Home Affairs in South Africa was prompted to lodge an investigation after the South African public outcry when it was suspected that the mentioned contestant may have obtained her South African identification in a fraudulent manner. Overwhelming evidence was shared on social media, especially X, where it was proven beyond doubt that Anabela Rungo stole the identity of a South African child, where the impact of identity theft had devastating consequences. “The Nigerian Embassy granted the mentioned contestant a diplomatic passport, which ensured a swift escape for herself and her mother, granting her the opportunity to be a contestant in Miss Universe Nigeria. There was backlash from an overwhelming number of South Africans, condemning the Nigerian government for hosting a citizen who has been found guilty of hosting people who committed crimes in South Africa, bringing Nigeria into disrepute.On the 29th of October 2024, Home Affairs cancelled the identities of Anabela Rungo and Chidimma Adetshina by court order.