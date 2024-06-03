Conversations central to EdTech innovations summit

The Mastercard Foundation’s leading Centre for Innovative Teaching and Learning is set to host its inaugural EdTech Conference at the Hilton Transcorp, Abuja, from July 8 to 10. The conference will this year be held in collaboration with the federal government of Nigeria, in line with the African Union’s (AU) Year of Education.

The first instalment for the year will be held under the theme: “Education Technology for Resilient and Inclusive Learning in Africa.” According to Joseph Nsengimana director for the foundation conversations for the inaugural conference will centre on the current state of the EdTech ecosystem, emerging trends, the role of EdTech in solving Africa’s educational challenges, and policies that are needed to foster an enabling environment for technology-enabled innovation in education. “Africa could change the course of education delivery by investing in home-grown innovative solutions that bridge access and learning gaps. This conference is an opportunity to reflect on what is working and align on the actions needed to take African EdTech to the next level of impact,” he says.

Reeta Roy, President and Chief Executive at the Mastercard Foundation, says technology is a powerful enabler of possibility and progress which is why innovators and entrepreneurs are at the centre of conversations as they bring new meaning and energy into this space. “Across Africa, young innovators and entrepreneurs are bringing new energy and ideas to the education sector. Some are innovations that could shift ecosystems and the future for many. This inaugural conference brings together young people, EdTech innovators, policymakers, investors, philanthropists, data scientists and others to accelerate progress towards digitally-enabled educational platforms and systems that deliver inclusive learning for all,” Roy says. Roy reveals also that the inaugural Mastercard Foundation EdTech Conference will highlight the role of technology in catalysing transformation within Africa’s education ecosystem.