Convicted former Northern Cape Transport MEC appeared in relation to R51m tender fraud

Johannesburg – Convicted former Northern Cape Transport MEC John Block has appeared in the Kimberley Magistrate’s Court for the R51 million tender fraud relating to the Kimberley New Mental Hospital. The former MEC of Transport, Roads, and Public Works in the Northern Cape made his second appearance before the Kimberley Magistrate’s Court following his appearance alone in May at the Upington District Court.

During his appearance yesterday, however, he was joined by his co-accused, the former HOD of the department, Patience Mercia Mokhali, 60, and Babereki Consulting Engineers CC, as well as the company’s director, Tshegolekae Motaung, 59. The trio is facing a myriad of charges, including fraud, money laundering, corruption, and Contravention of the Engineering Professions Act. The charges date back to 2003, when it was alleged that Block fraudulently awarded the R51 million tender to Babereki Consulting Engineers CC as a structural and civil engineer and the project manager within the mental health hospital construction project.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Block, the political head, alongside Mokhali, appointed Babereki, whose director was Tshegolekae Motaung, even though the company did not meet the requirements. The former ANC bigwig appeared virtually, as he is currently serving a 15-year jail term for fraud, corruption, and money laundering for using his political influence to ensure the Scholtz’s Trifecta group of companies were awarded lease agreements with various Northern Cape government departments between 2006 and 2008. Through his legal counsel, Block informed the court that he would be applying for bail, which was set for August 1.